Now every Twitter web user can ‘soft block’ annoying followers

Twitter is rolling out a new feature that lets any user on the web delete a follower without blocking them, a verb also known as “soft block”.

To soft block a follower, go to your profile, click Followers, click the three-dot menu next to a follower, and then click the “Remove this follower” option. (You can see what that option looks like in an image from Twitter at the top of this post.) A follower you remove will not be notified of the change.

A soft block differs from a block because it allows the user to still see your tweets and send you direct messages, but they will not be able to see your tweets on your feed. That said, when you remove a follower, they can follow you again if they wish.

The new method is easier than the previous one

This feature can be useful if you don’t want to do a full-block, but want to create some space from another user. This new Twitter approach is a little easier than the previous one, requiring you to manually block and unblock someone.

The ability to delete a follower is the latest feature from Twitter that gives users more control over their experience on the platform to help prevent abuse and harassment. In September, the company began testing a new Safety Mode feature that temporarily autoblocks abusive accounts, though it’s unclear when it might roll out more widely.