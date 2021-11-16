Now Gandhiji came under Kangana’s target, said – did not support Netaji and Sardar Bhagat Singh, wanted to be hanged

Kangana posted an old news on her Instagram and wrote that you can be a fan of Gandhi or a supporter of Netaji. But both cannot be together. choose yourself?

Fire Brand actress Kangana is known for her sharp attitude. The controversy over the statement of freedom received in begging is not over yet that a new Shigufa came out of his box. This time his target is Mahatma Gandhi. Kangana posted an old news on her Instagram and wrote that you can be a fan of Gandhi or a supporter of Netaji. But both cannot be together. choose yourself?

On Instagram, Kangana posted two messages with a news clipping. In the first message, Kangana has written that those who fought for independence were handed over to their masters by power hungry and cunning people. These were the same people who did not have the courage to fight against those who exploited them. These are the people who taught us that if someone slaps you, give your other cheek for another slap. It is written in the posted news that Gandhiji wanted to hand over Netaji to the British.

Kangana wrote in another post that Mahatma Gandhi never supported Sardar Bhagat Singh or Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Evidence shows that Gandhiji wanted Bhagat Singh to be hanged. You have to choose who you support. Kangana further wrote that everyone should know about their history and heroes. We should choose them carefully. You have to decide for yourself who you want.

He said that in this way freedom will be available. But it is not that one gets freedom like this. In this way only alms are received. Please choose your Heroes wisely. Once again through her post, Kangana Ranaut has once again given her stand on the statement of “freedom in begging”.

It is worth noting that recently there was a controversy over a statement of the actress. In a program, he had said that India got true independence in 2014. The independence achieved in 1947 was begging. After the video of Kangana’s statement surfaced on social media, everyone criticized her. Even many BJP leaders were seen standing against him. Protests were held against him. Cases were also registered. Many people have also demanded the government to withdraw the Padma Shri award given to Kangana.