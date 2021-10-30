Now Gautam Adani will compete with Tata and Ambani on this front, this is the plan

Billionaire Gautam Adani is making a new plan to compete with the country’s other big groups Reliance and Tata. Adani Group is buying stake in online travel aggregator Cleartrip Pvt Ltd. In fact, after the start of air travel once again, the number of passengers has once again reached the pre-covid level. To take advantage of which Gautam Adani is taking this step.

Will get minority stake

Adani Enterprises Ltd is set to acquire a “significant minority stake” in Cleartrip, Gautam Adani said in an exchange filing. The deal will close in November. The purchase in Cleartrip, part of Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart Group, could give a boost to the port-to-power group’s plans to launch its airport management business alongside SuperApp. Adani Group has emerged as the largest airport operator in the country. On the other hand, the number of passengers is close to the high level before the pandemic.

Adani will build a warehouse for Flipkart

Chairman Gautam Adani said in his statement that the Cleartrip platform will become an essential part of the wider SuperApp, which has been launched by the group. We have a strong growing relationship with Flipkart that spans multiple dimensions including data centers, fulfillment centers and now air travel. Flipkart Online Services has entered into an agreement with the Adani Group in April to build one of the largest retail warehouses in India. Adani Logistics Limited is building a 534,000 sq ft fulfillment center in Mumbai, which will be roughly the size of 11 football fields. It will be leased to Flipkart.

Will give competition to Tata and Ambani

The recent deal will also help Adani fight rival conglomerate who are building all-in-one e-commerce apps. India’s Tata Group is soon coming up with a SuperApp, all from shopping to movies and music, all in one app. Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd said in July that it would buy a controlling stake in Just Dial Ltd, a local search engine that provides local information and shopping options for everything from catering to dance classes and electronics repair shops. does. Let us tell you that in 2021, Gautam Adani’s net worth has increased by 121 percent to $ 74.5 billion.

