Now Get Driving Online License In Just 350 Rupee – Get your driving license made in minutes sitting at home, that too in just Rs 350

New Delhi. It is very necessary for people to have a driving license to drive a car or bike. Driving without it is considered a crime by law. Not only this, fine and penalty may also have to be paid. Earlier, to get a driving license, many times one had to go to the offices. But now you will neither have to make frequent rounds of the RTO office nor will you have to stand in long lines. The government has now made it easier to get a driving license. The government has made these services completely online. Here we are going to tell you how to apply for driving license online.

How to apply for license

If you want to apply for learner’s license then you have to visit the road transport website. There you select your state. After that click on apply online option. After that select New Learner License. Proceed after reading the directions. After this a new page will open and some categories will be given. Select one of them. Then you have to proceed by clicking on submit. After proceeding, select your state and RTO office. After that fill the required information asked in the form. Please also give information about which vehicle you have to get a license to drive. After filling all the details submit it.

How to upload documents

Now it’s time to upload the documents. You have to go back to the homepage for documents. On the homepage, select the Documents section. Here you upload your photo, signature and document. The section for fee payment is also present on the homepage itself. From here you can complete the payment process. After that you have to book for driving test at RTO office. For this, you have to click on Inquiry on Slot Availability. After applying for driving license you have to deposit the fee. For this a fee of Rs 350 is fixed. You can submit this fee online. After completion of this process, you will get a message from RTO office. . This message will contain the date and time of your test. You have to visit RTO office to give driving test on scheduled time. After passing the test, your license will reach home within 15 days.

Do this work for permanent driving license

If you want to get a permanent driving license, then you can apply for a permanent driving license after one month from the date of making the learning license. For this you have to follow the above procedure. Just select the new driving license in the apply online section and then give the number of the learning driving license.