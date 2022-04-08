Now Google Map will save your toll money new feature rolled out iPhone User also get update- Now Google Map will save your toll money, new feature rolled out; Special changes for iPhone users too

A new feature has been rolled out on Google Maps, which is being started from this month. This feature will help you save from toll tax. With the help of toll price feature, you will not only be able to know about your nearest toll booth, but it will also tell the toll tax charges and the route to avoid it. It is being rolled out for Android and iPhone users from this month.

Google has informed in its note that the toll price feature will also be introduced in the US, Japan and Indonesia including India. According to Google, with this feature, you will be able to get information about the number of toll booths between your route. Along with this, information about the charges to be charged on all these will also be available. On the other hand, if you go on a trip, then this feature will also suggest a better route for you.

will help you save money

Once the toll price feature is enabled, you will need to update your Google Maps app. Now click on the menu bar at the top right corner of the app. After that you have to select your route. If you do not want to pay toll tax on your route, then select the option ‘Avoid tolls’. After which Google Map will suggest you a route without toll.

Changes for iPhone users and Apple Watch as well

To make the map even better for Apple users, Google has made a special change. Pinned Trip Widget feature has been added for iPhone users and Apple Watch. With the help of this feature, users can pin the upcoming route. Also, you can keep your favorite route on the home screen of the device. It has been further improved for Apple Watch. Along with this, the option of automatic navigate has also been added.