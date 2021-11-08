Now Hindu temple will not be built in Islamabad, CDA canceled the land allotted for the temple citing green area

The latest example of how minorities are discriminated against in Pakistan, which is called the factory of terror worldwide, has come to the fore. A Hindu temple will no longer be built in Islamabad as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) under the Pakistan government has canceled the allotment of land for the temple.

Earlier, the people of Imran Khan government were pushing their backs that minorities are not discriminated against in Pakistan, but now with the cancellation of land allotment for the temple, it has become clear that what are the plans of the Pakistan government. Now the Pakistan government has kept silence on this issue.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) lawyer Javed Iqbal has also informed the Islamabad High Court about this decision as the High Court was monitoring the entire matter.

Talking to the media, Iqbal said that the Pakistan government had approved the construction of this temple but now it has banned the new construction in the green area. Because of this this temple will not be able to be built.

Let us inform that the Imran government had approved the construction of this temple and in the year 2017, the land was also allotted, in which apart from the temple, community center and cremation ground were also to be built. The Department of Religious Affairs was also consulted for allotment of land. But now the matter seems to be hanging.

The cancellation of the allotment of land for the temple has shocked the Hindu community. Earlier people hoped that if this temple was built then they would be able to gather here and celebrate their festivals and would also be able to perform cremation in the crematorium. But now all the hopes seem to have been dashed.

Let us tell you that a few days ago, places of worship in Pakistan were also targeted. There was news of vandalism in a Hindu temple in Kotri in Sindh province. After this incident, there was an atmosphere of despair among the local Hindus.