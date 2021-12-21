Now how to change WhatsApp number without losing old chats and contacts? Know step by step process

Here are some procedures that will help you easily change your WhatsApp number without losing your chats. With this, your personal chat to business chat will also be safe. This is how you can keep your WhatsApp chat data secure on both your Android and iOS devices.

WhatsApp is used the most in India for sending messages or for chats. From talking to sharing important information is done through this app. In such a situation, when a user changes his smartphone or mobile phone number, he often loses his old chat or contact number.

But here some such procedures will be told by which you can easily change the WhatsApp number without losing your chat. With this, your personal chat to business chat will also be safe. This is how you can keep your WhatsApp chat data secure on both your Android and iOS devices.

This feature works only when you are about to change your mobile number. On the other hand, if you are also changing your device, then you should take a WhatsApp backup on your old phone and then install it on your new handset with the old number.

This is how you can find your old chat

First of all, go to ‘Settings’ in the WhatsApp app.

After this you open your ‘Account’ then select the option ‘Change Number’ and click on Next.

But before pressing the ‘Next’ button you have to enter your old and new mobile phone number.

Now you will see a new message on the screen now for confirmation.

You can now choose options like All Contacts, Contacts I have, and Custom.

Your contact information will be updated automatically after clicking on the notification.

Now you click on submit button.

Read also: Taxpayers will get relief! Then the last date for filing Income Tax Return may increase

Once the process is complete, users will have to re-open the app and enter an OTP. Once the OTP is entered, the chats will remain intact and your mobile phone number will effectively change. Please note that this feature will work only when One Time Password (OTP) is sent to the new number.