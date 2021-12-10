Now I am not going to play safe: Parineeti Chopra on 10 years completed in Bollywood | ‘Ab I won’t play safe’: Parineeti Chopra on her 10-year journey in Bollywood

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra has made her mark in the Hindi film industry as an offbeat and refreshingly risky actress on the big screen. Her debut film ‘Ladies Vs Ricky Behl’ is celebrating its 10th anniversary today, in which Parineeti won hearts with her performance as Dimple Chaddha.

After this, she performed brilliantly in films like Ishqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance and Hasee Toh Phasee. She has always proved this point, she is not afraid to follow the path of breaking path. In 2021, Parineeti surprised everyone with three big performances in films like The Girl on the Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina. On completing her 10 years in cinema, Pari says she will never ‘play safe’ in her career.

Parineeti says, “I have had the privilege of working in some of the best films in the history of Indian cinema and being associated with some of the best directors, actors, technicians from our illustrious film industry. When you love your work, too soon. Time passes and this is what happened to me.”

She continues, “I have completed 10 years in cinema, but I feel like I have just started my journey. I am looking forward to enter my next decade in cinema. I am very happy with the offers as I am getting the freedom to express myself freely.”

Pari further says, ‘I am not going to play safe anymore. With The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the director is seeing me in a new light and giving me the kind of work that I always wanted to do.”

Parineeti will soon be seen in the film ‘Uchhai’ with Amitabh Bachchan and ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor.

