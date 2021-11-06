Now IPS Sanjay Singh has been given Aryan Khan’s drug case, know who are the officers with ‘immaculate image’, have also worked in CBI

Mumbai zone’s NCB director Sameer Wankhede has been thrown out of the cruise drug case after several questions were raised. He was also investigating in the case of Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan. Now this responsibility has been entrusted to SIT head IPS officer Sanay Singh. Sanjay Singh has already investigated many such cases. Now he will also investigate the case involving Aryan Khan and Nawab Malik’s son-in-law.

Regarding this, Sameer Wankhede said, ‘I have not been removed from the investigation, I had told the court that the investigation should be done by some central agency. The SIT of Delhi NCB is now investigating the case of Aryan Khan and Sameer Khan. It is a matter of mutual coordination between the Delhi and Mumbai teams. Let us tell you that Sameer Khan is a minister in the Maharashtra government and son-in-law of NCP leader Nawab Malik. Nawab Malik has made many serious allegations against Sameer Wankhede related to taking job on wrong certificate and recovery.

Who is IPS Sanjay Singh?

Sanjay Singh is a 1996 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre. He has worked with Odisha Police and CBI for many years. Before joining NCB, Singh was heading the drug task force of Odisha Police. He also used to run anti drug drives and has handled many drug trafficking cases.

From 2008 to 2015, he was the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the CBI. Even while working in CBI, he handled many high profile cases. In the year 2021, Sanjay Singh came to NCB. He is working as Deputy Director General in NCB. The special thing is that Sanjay Kumar Singh is not facing any criminal case. There is no stain on him in the matter of vigilance and there is no allegation of corruption.

