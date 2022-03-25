Now learning driving license valid till May 31 but the date not go ahead

The Kejriwal government has extended the validity of the Learning Driving License till May 31, giving relief to the residents of Delhi. Let us tell you that the validity of the learning license was going to expire on 31 March. In this regard, Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said that due to the Corona epidemic, the validity of the learning license in Delhi is being extended for two more months.

Gehlot said this in the tweet – Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted that the learning driving license which is going to expire on March 31, will get 2 more months to renew the driving license. That is, now the learning driving license in Delhi will remain valid till May 31. Along with this, Kailash Gehlot has clearly written in his tweet that, please note that this is the last opportunity.

The validity of Learning DL has increased even earlier – The Delhi government has already extended the validity of the learning driving license. Earlier, the last date for validity of Learning DL was 31 January which was extended to 31 March.

Those Learner License whose validity is going to expire by 31.03.2022 has been extended for a period of 2 months ie upto 31.05.2022. Pls note that this is the last and final opportunity. pic.twitter.com/tWe1LbP60W — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) March 24, 2022

At the same time, this time again the government has extended the validity of the Learning Driving License for 2 months, giving relief to the people of Delhi.

Extended validity due to Kovid – This decision of the Delhi government has brought relief to many learning driving license holders. The Delhi government had issued a statement saying that the process for Driving License Skill Test and Learning License Test has been decided to stop in view of the Kovid epidemic.

You can apply for e-learner license from home – The Delhi Transport Department had started the facility of applying for driving license from home or office under the faceless service model. In which online application for learning license is done and applicants are given slots for driving test online.