Auto

Now learning driving license valid till May 31 but the date not go ahead

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Now learning driving license valid till May 31 but the date not go ahead
Written by admin
Now learning driving license valid till May 31 but the date not go ahead

Now learning driving license valid till May 31 but the date not go ahead

Now learning driving license valid till May 31 but the date not go ahead

The Kejriwal government has extended the validity of the Learning Driving License till May 31, giving relief to the residents of Delhi. Let us tell you that the validity of the learning license was going to expire on 31 March. In this regard, Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said that due to the Corona epidemic, the validity of the learning license in Delhi is being extended for two more months.

Gehlot said this in the tweet – Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted that the learning driving license which is going to expire on March 31, will get 2 more months to renew the driving license. That is, now the learning driving license in Delhi will remain valid till May 31. Along with this, Kailash Gehlot has clearly written in his tweet that, please note that this is the last opportunity.

The validity of Learning DL has increased even earlier – The Delhi government has already extended the validity of the learning driving license. Earlier, the last date for validity of Learning DL was 31 January which was extended to 31 March.

At the same time, this time again the government has extended the validity of the Learning Driving License for 2 months, giving relief to the people of Delhi.

READ Also  8 Maruti vehicles in the top 10, Maruti's cheapest car first

Extended validity due to Kovid – This decision of the Delhi government has brought relief to many learning driving license holders. The Delhi government had issued a statement saying that the process for Driving License Skill Test and Learning License Test has been decided to stop in view of the Kovid epidemic.

You can apply for e-learner license from home – The Delhi Transport Department had started the facility of applying for driving license from home or office under the faceless service model. In which online application for learning license is done and applicants are given slots for driving test online.


#learning #driving #license #valid #date #ahead

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Most bought in the last 10 years, these top 3 cars with long mileage and low budget, read full details

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment