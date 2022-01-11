Now line will not have to be installed here, people will get facility to pay electricity bill from home Jammu: Campaign announced to promote power bill payments from home

Now line will not have to be installed right here, people will get facility to pay electricity bill from home Jammu: Campaign announced to promote power bill payments from home

The spokesperson mentioned that this may not solely save the time of the purchasers, but additionally they’d not have to queue in banks to pay their payments on this time of pandemic.

Jammu and Kashmir Power Growth Company Ltd. (JPDCL) on Saturday announced the launch of a marketing campaign to pay electricity payments sitting at home.

Underneath the marketing campaign ‘Cost of electricity bill made simple, pay by sitting at home’, JPDCL will present the facility of fee of electricity bill from home to the purchasers. An official spokesperson gave this info.

He mentioned that the meter readers would go to the houses of all of the registered customers of JPDCL and put ‘Bill Sahulyat App’ on the cell of a minimum of one member of the family. By means of this app, prospects will be in a position to pay their payments they usually will not have to go to the financial institution.

He mentioned {that a} GPRS enabled POS (Level of Sale) machine would be handed over to the sub-divisions (sub-divisions) which might then function the prevailing income middle and hand over the POS machine to the meter readers in order that the buyer may use the debit and bank cards. Use it to pay immediately.

He mentioned that after the issuance of payments for the month of December by the sub-divisional places of work, the marketing campaign to obtain the ‘Bill Facilitation App’ would begin from January 10.

In accordance to the spokesperson, the method of paying payments by way of PoS machines will begin from January 20. This will occur after the phrases and situations have been negotiated with J&Okay Financial institution and the POS machines are obtained on the Sub-Divisional Workplaces.

Payments may be deposited immediately like this: Aside from this, electricity payments in Jammu may be paid by way of the web site of “Bill Sahulayat” (billsahuliyat.jkpdd.internet). You will get the choice of bill fee on this website even with out login. Underneath “Fast Pay”, you have to enter the buyer code and ensure it. Then you definitely have to enter the main points of the quantity to be paid. The identify talked about on the bill and the cell quantity must also be talked about. After that click on on “Pay Now” to proceed with the method.