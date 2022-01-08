Now Mahindra Thar will be available in the budget of 7 lakhs, not just 15, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan along with the loan

If you also like Mahindra Thar SUV but could not buy it due to its price, then the company is offering to buy it at half price.

The off road SUV segment of the car sector is known for its powerful cars which are loved by adventure and long trip enthusiasts.

Mahindra Thar is a popular car in this off-road SUV segment, on which we are telling today about the offers.

Buying Mahindra Thar from the showroom, you will have to spend from Rs 12.78 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh, but through this offer you will be able to take this car home for half the price i.e. Rs 7 lakh.

Today’s offer on Mahindra Thar is given by the second hand car buying and selling website which has posted this car on their site and has priced it at Rs 7,65,699.

According to the information given on the website of Mahindra Thar, the model of this car is February 2018 and it has run 52,001 km so far. Ownership of this Mahindra Thar is first and its registration is registered in DL 8C RTO office, Delhi.

On buying this SUV, the company is offering a six-month warranty plan with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you buy this SUV and you don’t like it or find any defect in it, then you can return it to the company.

,read this also– Before buying a new car, know the complete details of the CNG avatar of these popular cars Tata Motors launching on January 19)

After returning this Mahindra Thar, the company will refund your entire payment to you without any questions or deductions.

,read this also– In a budget of just 4 lakhs, these top 3 cars give decent mileage of up to 22 kmpl on petrol and 31 kmpl on CNG)

Apart from this, the company is also providing loan facility for people whose budget is very less and they want to buy this SUV on loan.

According to this loan plan, you can take this Mahindra Thar home with zero down payment i.e. without paying any money and after that you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 17,563 every month.

Apart from this, the company is also giving some other benefits in which shipping charge of Rs 5000 will not be charged, free RC transfer facility will be provided and third party insurance will also be given by the company.