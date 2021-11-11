Now married deceased dependent woman in UP will also be able to get father’s job, Yogi government has given permission

The decision of the Personnel Department has been approved by the cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

A big decision has been taken in favor of married daughters in UP. Now in UP, if a government officer dies during service, then his married daughter will also be entitled to a government job from the deceased dependent quota. The decision of the Personnel Department has been approved by the cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

So far, the government has been providing employment to sons, married sons and unmarried daughters under the deceased dependent quota. There is a provision to give these dependents a Group D job on compassionate grounds or a Group C job on the basis of educational qualification.

Till now they were not able to get jobs due to lack of provision for married daughters. In such a situation, the families which have only one married daughter were facing problems.

In such a situation, the old system was amended and now married daughters will also be included in the deceased dependent family. Earlier this year, the Allahabad High Court had held that exclusion of married daughters from the definition of family in the rules of compassionate appointment was unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution. In such a situation, the Center has also included married daughter in the definition of family.

The High Court too, while hearing a petition in January, held that a married daughter is not less qualified than her married brother or unmarried sister for government service on compassionate grounds.

The court was hearing a petition by Manjul Srivastava, challenging the June 2020 order of the Prayagraj District Basic Education Officer, seeking appointment on compassionate grounds after the death of his father during his service in the state government. His claim was rejected.

Let us tell you that the assembly elections are to be held in the year 2022 in UP. In such a situation, this decision of the UP government is being considered very important among the people.