Now Modi government’s eyes on MTNL-BSNL, will sell valuable properties worth Rs 970 crore

The immovable properties of both the telecom companies have been listed for sale at a reserve price of around Rs 970 crore on a government website.

To remove the deficit of the exchequer, the Modi government is bent on selling the public sector companies. After Air India, now the government’s eye has come on MTNL-BSNL. The immovable properties of both the telecom companies have been listed for sale at a reserve price of around Rs 970 crore on a government website.

According to documents uploaded on the website of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the government has listed the immovable properties of public sector telecom companies MTNL and BSNL for sale at a reserve price of around Rs 970 crore. BSNL’s properties are located in Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Bhavnagar and Kolkata. Their reserve price for sale is Rs 660 crore.

The website has listed MTNL properties located at Vasari Hill, Goregaon, Mumbai for sale at a reserve price of around Rs 310 crore. MTNL’s 20 flats located in Oshiwara have also been put up for sale as part of the company’s asset monetization plan. Their reserve price ranges from Rs 52.26 lakh to Rs 1.59 crore.

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director PK Purwar told PTI that bids have been invited for assets worth Rs 660 crore of BSNL and Rs 310 crore of MTNL. The plan is to complete the entire process within one and a half months. He said that we will proceed according to the demand of the market. The e-auction of MTNL properties will be held on December 14.

The government has already taken out major companies like Bharat Petroleum, Shipping Corporation, Air India, ITDC and Hotel Corporation and handed them over to private hands. BSNL and MTNL were competing with any private company till ten years ago, but in the telecom sector, the way a company captured the market under the nose of government and regulator is well known.

Although the government claims that its job is not to do business, the opposition parties have always been alleging that the government is ruining the country by selling profitable companies to its industrialist friends.