Now money will not come in PM Kisan scheme without ration card, know what is the new rule

Under the new system, if you register in PM Kisan Yojana, then your application will not be completed until you upload the ration card number. Apart from this, the requirement of submitting hard copies of Khatauni, Aadhar Card, Bank Passbook and Declaration has been done away with.

Changes have been made regarding the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Ration card has been made mandatory to prevent fraud in the registration of PM Kisan, that is, only after the ration card number is entered on the portal, the husband or wife or any one member of that family will be given PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi). ) will get the benefit of the scheme. Under the scheme, it will be mandatory to give the ration card number on getting the new registration done (Ration Card Mandatory). Along with this, a soft copy of the document will have to be made and uploaded on the portal.

These documents are required

When will the 10th installment come

Under the new rule, those who have not yet registered under PM Kisan Yojana, if they apply for the registration as soon as possible i.e. by 31st October, then two installments of October and December i.e. four thousand rupees will come in their account. At the same time, it is also being told that the Modi government is going to double the amount of PM scheme of farmers. If this happens then only one installment money of Rs 4000 will come in the account. The money of the 10th installment is likely to arrive in the account by December 15.

How to register online

If you want to do online registration in PM Kisan Yojana sitting at home, then you have two ways through which you can apply. In the first way you download PM Kisan mobile app on your mobile. Now click on the New Former Registration option in it. Proceed by filling Aadhaar and captcha. Now enter name, address, bank account details, IFSC code in the registration form. After this, fill the information of name, address and bank details. After this the registration will be completed as soon as you submit it.

On the other hand, if you talk about the other way, then you can apply with the same information and process by visiting the link https://pmkisan.gov.in/RegistrationFormnew.aspx. If your application is accepted then the next installment of PM Kisan Yojana will be sent to your account.