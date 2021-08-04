Now new LPG connection will be available through a missed call know full details

Government oil company Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) has started a new service for LPG connection. Under this new service, customers will get a new gas connection through a missed call. Indian Oil Corporation has given information about this new service through its official Twitter handle.

The company’s tweet has said that ‘Your new Indane LPG connection will be issued on just one missed call. For this, customers have to make a missed call on 8454955555. Customers will get LPG connection at their doorstep through this service.

This is the way to book LPG cylinder through Paytm, it will work instantly

That is, after the missed call, the company itself will contact the customer. After contacting, the customer will be asked for the information of Aadhar card and other documents. The customer does not even need to provide address proof for a new connection.

Under the new rules of the company, if the family of the customer taking a new connection already has an LPG gas connection in the name of parents, siblings or any other relative, then the customer can take advantage of the same address. That is, the connection will also be issued to you on the address proof of parents, siblings or any other relative.

However, for this, the customer will have to go to the office of the gas agency from where the family gets the gas cylinder. After this, the customer will have to provide the documents related to the previous gas connection, which will be verified and a new connection will be issued to the customer.





