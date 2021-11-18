Now no one will be able to find your number with truecaller, you just have to do this work

The Truecaller app is used to make calls and send messages. It is most commonly used to get information about an unknown call. Your information is saved in Truecaller’s data base. Because of this, anyone who wants to know about your number can easily take your information from the Truecaller account of your number.

Even if you have never used Truecaller or provided any information on it, your information may be on this app. But not to worry, because Truecaller gives you the option to delete your information from here. Here you are being told how to remove name and information from Truecaller.

If you are using the Truecaller app, you will not be able to delete your information and name from Truecaller’s database. To remove the name, you must first deactivate your Truecaller account. You can then delete your name and information. To deactivate the account, you have to first open the Truecaller app on your mobile. After this, you will have to go to its settings and now click on the option with About.

Now you have to go to the deactivate option. Once the account is deactivated, you open the Truecaller unlist page (https://www.truecaller.com/unlisting) for further process. Here you have to enter your number along with the country code. After this you select the option with I’m not robot. You can then delete your name by clicking on the unlisted number. The app says that your name and information gets deleted from Truecaller within 24 hours of doing this process.