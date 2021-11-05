Now PK with Channi: Sidhu said – High command will decide to take the service of election strategist, CM had advocated

The tussle within the Punjab Congress is not taking its name to end. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has given a statement in the matter of taking the services of election strategist Prashant Kishor. He has said on Friday that this decision will be taken by the party high command.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had recently hinted that he may turn to the man who helped the BJP defeat the BJP in the 2017 assembly election and plan the Trinamool’s landslide victory in Bengal in May.

At the same time, Sidhu said during the press conference that the party will take this decision. Even if the CM wants to appoint him, it will be decided by the party high command.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that he has withdrawn his resignation. During this, he said that he will take over the charge of Punjab State President on the same day the state will get a new AG.

A few days after Channi became the CM, Sidhu had resigned from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president. After which the Congress high command did not accept his resignation. Addressing a press conference, Sidhu said that the day Punjab gets a new Advocate General (AG), he will take charge. He also said that “posts don’t matter when you are on the path of truth.”

After Channi became CM, Sidhu was fine for a few days, then he also had a dispute with Charanjit Singh Channi. It is said that Sidhu was angry with the allocation of portfolios to the ministers in the new government, so he resigned only after that.

In his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu wrote, “I can never compromise on the future of Punjab and the agenda of Punjab’s welfare.” Therefore, I resign from the post of President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress.