Now Punjab also reduced the price of petrol and diesel, petrol became cheaper by Rs 10 and diesel by Rs 5

CM Charanjit Singh Channi said that we are reducing the price of petrol by Rs 10 per liter and diesel by Rs 5 per liter from midnight. Petrol in Punjab is currently priced at Rs 106.20 per liter and diesel at Rs 89.83 per liter.

Days after the Center removed excise duty on fuel, the Congress-led government in Punjab has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel in the state. This will reduce their prices by up to Rs 10 per liter and Rs 5 per liter respectively. The new rates of petrol and diesel will be applicable from midnight.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that we are reducing the price of petrol by Rs 10 per liter and diesel by Rs 5 per liter from midnight. Petrol in Punjab is currently priced at Rs 106.20 per liter and diesel at Rs 89.83 per liter. Shiromani Akali Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party were demanding the state government to reduce tax on fuel to provide relief to the consumers.

On November 3, the Modi government had decided to reduce the central excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10. The reduction in excise duty on diesel was doubled compared to petrol. The government said that Indian farmers with their hard work maintained the pace of economic growth even during the lockdown and now a drastic reduction in excise duty on diesel will give relief to farmers during the coming Rabi season.

It is worth noting that the base price of petrol and diesel is very low. But due to different taxes levied by the governments, the prices have reached this level. If the central government fills its treasury with excise duty on petrol and diesel, then the state government collects money by levying VAT. According to the data of November 1, the base price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 47.28 per liter. It takes 30 paisa for shipping. The dealer’s commission is Rs 3.90 per litre. The Center levies excise duty of Rs 32.90 per litre. Whereas Rs 25.31 is VAT.

The government of Madhya Pradesh is earning the highest amount in the country through taxes on petrol and the government of Rajasthan on diesel. The Madhya Pradesh government is charging Rs 31.55 tax on petrol. The highest tax on diesel has been levied by the Rajasthan government. In Rajasthan, Rs 21.82 per liter tax is charged.