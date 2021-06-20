Now Ration Card Holders To Get Free Gas Connection – The biggest gift given by PM Modi on the new year, now you will get such free gas connection

New Delhi. One of the much awaited schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also the Ujjwala scheme. Till now only SC-ACT and OBC category people were being given benefits under this scheme. But now the central government has decided to give the benefit of this scheme to those people who will have ration card. Along with this, the government has also said that the benefit of this scheme will be given to the woman head of the family. For this, preparations have also started to send the data to the District Supply Department. Along with this, Hindustan Petroleum has also issued a circular to all the agencies.

Ration card holders will get gas connection

Under the Ujjwala scheme, the Prime Minister-led NDA government had launched this scheme with the aim of making the environment pollution free and rural and poor families free from the stove. Under this scheme, LPG cooking gas was distributed free of cost to the people belonging to SC-ACT and OBC category. Now in view of the success of this scheme, the government has decided to expand its scope. Now every ration card holder will be given free cooking gas under this scheme.

You must have these important documents

If you also have a ration card and you also want to take advantage of this scheme to get free gas connection, then for this you will need documents like Aadhar card, photo, bank passbook. For this you must be above 18 years of age. The data sent from the supply department at your district headquarters will be verified. To know more details about this, you can get the information by visiting the toll free number or the official website of the scheme.

