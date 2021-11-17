Now run WhatsApp on desktop without phone login, new app of Whatsapp has arrived; can use like this

Whatsapp has brought good news for the users. Now you do not need to log in to run WhatsApp on desktop and laptop because now with the new Whatsapp app you will be able to open your account directly on the desktop. However, this app is currently in beta version, which can be downloaded from Microsoft Windows App Store. This will be a better option for those people who use their WhatsApp account on desktop and laptop by logging in from mobile.

With a dedicated Windows app, users will no longer have to rely on browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox or others to open and use WhatsApp Web. To run Whatsapp Desktop App, you need to have x64 architecture-based CPU and Windows 10 version 14316.0 or updated version. Let us know how you can download and use it.

How to download and use WhatsApp for Windows?

First you go to Microsoft Windows Store. You can open the Microsoft Windows Store by simply opening the Start menu and typing ‘store’. The first result Windows Store app will appear.

Now search WhatsApp Desktop in Windows Store. You can easily find the WhatsApp desktop app and click on download it now.

Now set up and use WhatsApp Desktop. To use it, you have to give your account information in this new WhatsApp.

After that you can use it.

Things to know before installing WhatsApp Desktop App

This app is currently available for beta version, so there may be some issues with it. In the review section of the app, several users have reported that WhatsApp Desktop App crashes on Windows 11. It also has multi-device support. It is expected that soon it will be corrected and used for all. Whatsapp Desktop App will make your task easier through WhatsApp web multi-device linking if you want to use WhatsApp on your PC without phone.