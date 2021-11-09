Now take home Hero HF Deluxe with 83 kmpl mileage by paying 7 thousand rupees, this will be monthly EMI

If you are looking to buy a mileage bike, then know here complete details of Hero HF Deluxe plans to buy Hero HF Deluxe at very low down payment.

There are a large number of such bikes in the two-wheeler sector of the country which claim long mileage within a low price. In which today we are talking about Hero HF Deluxe bike which is a popular bike of its company.

If you buy this Hero HF Deluxe, then you will have to spend Rs 50,900 for this, but here we are telling the plan to buy this bike on a down payment of just 7 thousand.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler sector information website BIKEDEHO, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 67,340 on this bike.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 7,482 after which a monthly EMI of Rs 2,432 will have to be paid. The loan tenure on this bike has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent on the loan amount.

If you like this bike, then after the offer to buy it on down payment, now you can also know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

Hero MotoCorp has launched this popular bike in the market with five variants, in which 97.2 cc single cylinder engine has been given which is based on fuel injection technology.

This engine generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been given.

(read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

Regarding the mileage of Hero HF Deluxe, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 83 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on Hero HF Deluxe bike depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If your banking and CIBIL score reports negative, then the bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment and interest rates accordingly.