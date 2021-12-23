Now take home Royal Enfield Classic 350 for only 90 thousand, not 2 lakhs, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

If you are fond of cruiser bikes but budget is less, then know here the details of offers to buy Royal Enfield Classic 350 with guarantee and warranty plan for half the price.

After the mileage budget bikes in the two wheeler sector, cruiser and sports bikes are most in demand, which are liked among the youth.

In which today we are talking about a popular bike in the cruiser segment, Royal Enfield Classic 350, which is counted among the best selling bikes of its company.

If you buy this bike from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 1.84 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh, but here we are telling about the offer in which you will be able to take this bike home at half the price.

Today, this Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been offered on the second hand two wheeler buying and selling website BIKES24 which has posted this bike on its site and has kept the price 90 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2016 and it has covered 18,931 kms so far, the ownership of this Royal Enfield Classic 350 is first and it is registered at DL 01 RTO office in Delhi.

On purchasing the bike, the company is also offering a one-year warranty plan and a seven-day money back guarantee plan with certain conditions.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

According to the money back guarantee plan given by the company, if you buy this bike and you do not like it or any defect is found in it, then you can return this bike to the company.

,read this also– Take home the premium edition of the country’s best selling Honda Activa for just 9 thousand, you will get 60 kmpl mileage)

After returning the bike, the company will refund your full payment without questioning you or without any deduction, if you want to buy this bike, then know here the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

In Royal Enfield Classic 350, the company has given the engine of 349.34 cc which generates power of 20.21 PS and peak torque of 27 Nm and this engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brakes has been given in both its front and rear wheels. Regarding the mileage of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 41.55 kilometers per liter.