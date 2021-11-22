Now talking on mobile will be more expensive, Airtel increased the tariff rate of prepaid plans, new rates will be applicable from November 26

Now talking on mobile is going to be more expensive. Telecom company Airtel has announced to increase the tariff rate of prepaid plans. The rates of the new tariff rate will be applicable from November 16.

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Monday said that it has decided to revise its prepaid tariff with effect from November 26, 2021. The company said- “Bharti Airtel has always ensured that the Average Mobile Revenue Per User (ARPU) should be in the range of Rs 200 to Rs 300, so as to provide reasonable return on capital. This allows for a financially sound business model”.

With this move of Airtel, the company can get capital for the expansion of 5G in India. Airtel said- “We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investment required in network and spectrum. So, as a first step, we are going to re-balance our tariffs from this month onwards”.

The company has increased the entry-level tariff for voice plans by around 25 per cent, while the hike is around 20 per cent in most cases for plans with unlimited voice. In the voice plan with tariff, customers will now have to pay Rs 99 in the existing Rs 79 plan with a validity of 28 days. Earlier in July itself, the company had removed the Rs 49 plan.

Similarly, the company has also increased the prices of its popular Rs 598 plan. For this 84-day plan, Rs 719 will now have to be spent. Earlier, the company had also increased the postpaid plan.

Let us inform that till now the tariff has not been increased by Jio and Vodafone, but it is expected that these companies can also increase the prices of their tariffs soon. Before this decision of the companies, the public facing inflation will have to loose more pockets to talk on the phone.