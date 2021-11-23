Now there is a ruckus on Congress’s Manish Tiwari’s book, BJP has become aggressive, said- Congress insulted the brave soldiers

Former Union Minister Manish Tewari’s book is in constant discussion. In his book, he has accused the previous Manmohan Singh government of being weak.

After Salman Khurshid, now a ruckus has arisen regarding the book of Congress veteran Manish Tewari. Actually Manish Tewari has raised questions on the UPA government in his book “10 Flash Points, 20 Years”. In this new book, Tiwari has called the then UPA government weak for not taking any action against Pakistan after the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Congress’s trouble over the book is going to increase.

The BJP has also raised questions on the Congress over the ruckus over Tiwari’s book. Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the UPA government’s intention was bad and said that the then Air Chief Marshal had said that our Air Force was ready to respond, but action was not allowed. Now Congress should come clean in this matter.

Apart from this, BJP’s national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia attacked the Congress government in a press conference saying, “After the fact today it became clear that the Congress government which was in power was frivolous, incompetent, but India on issues like national security. He was not even worried about the integrity of the

He said, “He was not even worried about the integrity of India on an issue like national security. Every Indian used to say this, BJP was saying the same thing. Today, Manish Tewari, who was a minister in Congress rule, has admitted that his government had put national security at stake.

On the other hand, regarding Manish Tewari’s book, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “Manish Tiwari has rightly said, the approach against terrorism during the UPA government was very light. Congress should introspect what he has said.

Claims in the book: Manish Tewari has written in the book that after the Mumbai attack, the then UPA government should have taken strict action against Pakistan. This was a time when action was needed to be taken. In the book, Tiwari wrote that he has no remorse for Pakistan’s cowardly act, even after that we kept on exercising restraint. It is not a sign of strength but a sign of weakness.