Now this advertisement related to the farmers movement went in the middle of the US football tournament, Punjabi singer Jazzy B said – all the world is watching

Peasant movement has become a topic of discussion in India as well as abroad. Earlier celebrities like Greta Thunberg and pop star Rehana tweeted about it, while now advertisements related to the movement were also run in the American National Football League (Super Bowl). A video of this advertisement has also been shared by Punjabi singer Jazzy B with his Twitter handle.

While sharing this video, Jazzy B wrote that the world is watching it. The Super Bowl is the most watched sports tournament in America. The 30-second video ad began with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. After that, showing pictures related to the farmers’ movement, it was termed as the biggest demonstration in history. By the way, this ad did not air during the Super Bowl. It was broadcast by the Valley Sikh community as an advertisement before the Super Bowl. Many Twitter accounts including Jazzy B were promoted as on air.

The commercials that air during the Superbowl are very expensive. According to superbowl-aids.com, about $5.5 million has been paid for this 32-second ad this year. Netizens posted the ad on Twitter, writing, “Member of Congress David Valado and Mayor Jerry Dyer have also supported the movement. Indian actress Simmi Grewal has retweeted this message. After that Jazzy B shared the video.

Ad in India, Take Back the Farmer Bill, A Quote by Martin Luther King (Injustice), Largest Protest in History, 250 Million People Worldwide, We Are Farmer, 200000 Tractors, 160+Death, 6 Months Long, 7 Human Rights Violations, As shown in cutting off internet. Significantly, Hollywood stars including Rehana, Greta Thunberg, Susan Saradon, YouTuber Lily Singh, Singer Jay Sean, actress Jameela Jameel have also expressed their opposition to the Farmers Act.

Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar came out from India to answer the foreign stars. He said that people settled abroad do not have the right to interfere in our affairs. Since then, the matter has been making headlines internationally.