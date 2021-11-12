Now those living away from their homes will also be able to cast their votes there, the Election Commission is making a big plan

Anisha Dutta

Voting is a constitutional right of every person above 18 years of age. But many people are unable to cast their vote due to being away from their homes. But now the Election Commission is making such a plan by which people living away from home will also be able to cast their votes. For this, the Election Commission has also planned to get the correct figure of the population of migrant people settled in different states.

According to information received from government officials by The Indian Express, depending on the availability of migrant population data, remote voting machines will be kept at different places in the coming times so that people living far away from their homes can also cast their votes. At the same time, he said that it is still in the initial stage and it is also part of the reform proposals sent by the Election Commission to the Union Law Ministry recently.

The officials also said that necessary steps would be initiated soon to get the accurate figure of the migrant population. However, some necessary steps have already been taken. At the same time, he said that the country’s large migrant population is in only a few states and we have an assessment of where the migrant laborers of a particular constituency are living. For example, we know that the migrant laborers of Sultanpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh will be mostly in 5-7 metro cities. We are in the process of designing the machine for remote voting and it will take a little longer to complete it.

