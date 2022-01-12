Now Union Minister kiren rijiju entry in Saina Nehwal episode told calling Shuttler a patriot

Union Regulation and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju has additionally given a assertion in this episode after actor Siddharth’s remark and condemnation on the remarks of nation’s high badminton participant Saina Nehwal amid the ruckus in Punjab over the lapse with the Prime Minister’s safety. He praised Saina and stated that her touch upon social media was truthful and proper. Stated he’s a nice and large participant. It is a unhealthy factor to make unhealthy feedback about them.

Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “India is happy with @NSaina for his or her excellent contribution in making India a sports activities superpower. He’s an Olympic medalist in addition to a staunch patriot. Making a scathing touch upon such an icon character exhibits the lowly mentality of a individual.”

India is happy with @NSaina for her excellent contributions in making India a sporting powerhouse. She is a steadfast patriot moreover being an Olympic medalist ??

Making a low-cost touch upon such an icon character depics a individual’s ignorable mentality. https://t.co/L4yV3xdRuh — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 11, 2022

Olympic bronze medalist Nehwal wrote in a tweet, ‘No nation can declare to be secure, if the safety of its Prime Minister is compromised. I strongly condemn this cowardly assault on PM Modi by chaotic components. Saina Nehwal tagged her tweet on #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi. Actor Siddharth retweeted this tweet of Saina Nehwal. Nevertheless, after studying what Siddhartha wrote, folks had been livid. Siddharth wrote, ‘…..Champion of the world…. Thank god we’ve got saviors of India. Disgrace on you Rihanna.

Many individuals commented on the minister’s tweet on social media. Suresh P Kumar@SureshPKumar A consumer by the identify wrote, “You’re the regulation minister of India…there are lots of urgent points for judiciary reforms..please concentrate on an actor’s silly remarks as an alternative of losing your time (eg corruption instances) Always suspending!)….HE WILL CLAIM FOE AND MILORDS AGREE TO IT!”

Nirmal Kumar Jha @jha9_nirmalOne other consumer named, “Let’s ignore low-cost feedback. Anyway, there are way more folks with prejudice than sane folks in social media like Twitter, YouTube and the like.”