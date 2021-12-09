Now UPI payment will happen even without internet, smartphone will not be needed

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that not everyone in the country has a smart phone. At present, more than 118 crore mobile phones are being used in the country, out of which 78 crore people have smart phones. That is, there are still a large number of people who do not have a smart phone. They do their work from feature phones. They are not able to transact through UPI. In view of this, RBI decided to launch the UPI payment product. With this, all mobile users will be able to make UPI payments.

Ever since the Government of India has emphasized on increasing digital facility, the demand for digital transactions instead of cash transactions has increased. In view of this, the Reserve Bank has started preparing to make available the facility of digital transactions to everyone. Paying through UPI does not require carrying cash.

Currently, Internet is required for payment through UPI, but when the UPI payment product is launched, then payment will start without internet. Those people will get the most benefit from this, who use mobile but not internet. Although internet rates have also become very cheap in the country, but still a large population of the country uses mobile only for talking and sending messages.

Bankers have upheld the Reserve Bank’s decision to continue with its slack in the monetary policy review. Along with this, top executives of various banks have also welcomed the announcement of regulatory measures for digital payments. On the bi-monthly policy review of the central bank, Indian Banks Association (IBA) Chairman and Managing Director and UCO Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) AK Goel said these measures are in line with expectations. He said that through its initiative on digital payments, the central bank is encouraging people to use digital medium.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) Chief Executive Officer Dilip Asbe tweeted that the target of one billion transactions a day is not too far now.

