Now vaccination of children of 15 to 18 years, Modi said – vaccination will be done from January 3, booster dose to health care worker from January 10

The PM made these announcements in his address to the nation late on Saturday evening. He said that caution from Corona is very important.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that in view of the threat of Omicron, the government has decided that children between the ages of 15 and 18 will be vaccinated. This work will start from 3 January 2022. Apart from this, from January 10, the health care worker will get a booster dose. Citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities will also have the option of precaution dose of the vaccine on the advice of their doctor.

In his address to the nation amid concerns over the increasing cases of Omicron, he said that this decision will not only strengthen the country’s fight against Corona, but will also reduce the worries of children going to schools and colleges and their parents. Recalling the contribution of health workers and frontline personnel in the fight against Corona, the Prime Minister said that they have a huge contribution in keeping the country safe.

The PM said that the nasal vaccine, the world’s first DNA-based vaccine against Kovid, will soon start in India. He said that this is the time to be careful. This is not the time to panic but to be alert. Everyone should be careful and follow the rules like use of masks, washing hands. Join the festivities but with utmost care. Don’t show carelessness.

The Prime Minister said that global experience shows that all precautionary measures at the individual level are the biggest weapon to fight Corona. 90% of qualifying adults have received their first dose of COVID vaccine. While 61 percent people have been given both doses. He said that due to our strong health system, the target of 100% vaccination of eligible population has been achieved in many places in the country. Vaccination has indeed been phenomenal.

Modi said that today the country is in a strong position in the fight against Corona. We have 18 lakh isolated beds. 5 lakh oxygen, 1 lakh 40 thousand ICU beds are also ready. Apart from these, 90 thousand beds are for children. We have more than 3 thousand PSA oxygen plants. Four lakh cylinders have been given to the states. States are being assisted in preparing buffer doses of medicines. Testing kits are also being provided continuously. So far, a total of 415 cases of Omicron form of corona virus have been reported in India, out of which 115 people have recovered or have left the country.