Now Xiaomi world’s 2nd largest smartphone company, overtakes Apple

Xiaomi left behind Apple. The world’s second largest mobile market is now in the hands of the company. Samsung still remains at number one.

New Delhi. Xiaomi, which has dominated the market by making cheap Android smartphones, has overtaken the premium smartphone maker Apple. Now the company has become the second largest mobile producer in the world. With a share of 17 percent, the Xiaomi company has overtaken Apple. Let us tell you that Samsung Electronics still remains at number one in the market with 19 percent share. Whereas now Apple has come at number three.

The average selling price of Xiaomi’s smartphones is about 40% to 75% cheaper, which is a lower price than Samsung and Apple. Canales Research Manager Ben Stanton said a key priority for Xiaomi this year is to increase sales of its high-end products. The company’s shipments have grown by more than 150% in Latin America and 50% in Africa and Western Europe, the report said.

If seen, the company is launching different types of phones for the last few months. It focuses on improving everything from the power of the battery to the camera of the phone. The company is making every effort so that it can make its phone model even better. Also, to solve all the problems of our customers.

According to the report, Xiaomi released its first smartphone in August 2011 and quickly gained market share in China to become the country’s largest smartphone company in 2014. Not only this, Xiaomi has 18,170 employees worldwide. Which is present in other markets including China, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Russia, South Africa and most countries and regions in Southeast Asia and Europe. The company’s founder and CEO Lee Jun has an estimated net worth of US$12.5 billion according to Forbes.

Xiaomi became the youngest company on the Fortune Global 500 list for 2019, reaching the 468th position. In 2019, Xiaomi’s mobile phone shipments reached 128 million units. The company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2018. Ranked globally since 2018. After which now the company has the second largest market in the world.