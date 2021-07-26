Now You Can Apply For Passport From Post Office, Details Are Here

One has to visit the Common Service Center (CSS) counter of the post office, which takes the application for issuance of passport from token issuance.

New Delhi. If you are planning to go abroad and you do not have a passport, then now there will be no need to wander to get it made. It can be made from your nearest post office. The Post Office has started a special facility for you. Through this you can easily get a passport made. Now you can apply for passport from the post office itself.

For this, you have to visit the Common Service Center (CSS) counter of the post office. You have to apply by registering here. India Post has given this information by tweeting. The post office tweeted that it is now easy to register and apply for passport at the CSC counter of your nearest post office.

It is now simple to register and apply for passport at your nearest post office CSC counter. For more information, visit the nearest post office. #AapkaDostIndiaPost pic.twitter.com/iHK0oa9lKn — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) July 24, 2021

Passport Offices have extended branches

According to the Passport India website (passportindia.gov.in), “Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras are extended branches of Passport Offices and provide services in addition to issuance of passports. These centers handle applications from token issuance to passport issuance.

What to do after online application?

All those who have registered and applied for passport online. They can complete the process at the Passport Seva Kendra located at the nearest post office along with the print receipt of the application and original documents. It is mandatory to appear after submission of online application along with application print receipt and original documents. Those who have registered and applied for passport online can now visit nearest post office having Passport Seva Kendra along with application print receipt and original documents after submission of online application.

Which documents need to be carried?

To get a passport, you have to go to the nearest post office with your birth certificate, 10th mark sheet, election card, PAN card, Aadhar card, driving license, ration card.