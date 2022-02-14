Now you can buy Datsun redi Go by paying just 42 thousand, just pay this monthly EMI

The Datsun redi Go is a mileage car that you can buy now with very easy and affordable plans, read the full report.

In the hatchback segment of the car sector, you can easily find a low budget mileage car to a car with premium features and sporty design.

One of the long range of these cars is the Datsun redi GO which is preferred for its low price and long mileage and features. The starting price of Datsun redi GO is Rs. 3,83,800 (ex-showroom) which is Rs. 20,140 becomes Rs.

If you want to buy this low budget car, then here we are telling you the complete details of the plan to take it home with easy down payment.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this car, then the bank will give a loan of Rs 3,78,140 for it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 42,000 and after that you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 7,997 every month.

The bank has fixed a time limit of 5 years to repay the loan given on Datsun redi GO and the bank will charge an interest of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After knowing this down payment plan available on Datsun Go, if you want to buy it, then know the complete details of the features, mileage and specification of this car.

Datsun GO is powered by a 799 cc three-cylinder engine that generates 53.64 Bhp of power and 72 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features of the car, features like 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, keyless entry, driver side airbag, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of the car, Datsun claims that this car gives a mileage of 21.7 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rate plan available on Datsun redi GO depends on your banking and CIBIL score, which in case of a negative report can be changed by the bank accordingly.