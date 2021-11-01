Now you can get PAN card even without giving any document, know the whole process

Along with Aadhar card, PAN card is also an important document. It is used for every financial transaction. It consists of a 10-digit alphanumeric number, through which any PAN card is considered valid. If this number is wrong then your PAN card cannot be validated. On the other hand, if someone loses his PAN card, then he may have to face many problems.

Recently, the central government also made it mandatory for Indian citizens to link their Aadhar card with PAN card. In such a situation, if you do not have any other documents, then you can get PAN card without paying any fee with the help of Aadhaar only. Using Aadhaar-based eKYC, PAN cards will be issued instantly.

pan card application method

Go to the new income tax portal and then go to the option with Instant PAN. Instant PAN facility provides e-PAN on Aadhaar and it comes in PDF format. After that click on the option with Get new E-PAN. It gives an e-PAN to the user on a real time basis in a PDF format. Now enter your Aadhar number and click on the box given next.

I have never been allotted PAN.

My active mobile number is linked with Aadhaar.

Full details of my birth are available on Aadhaar.

I am not a minor as on the date of application of Permanent Account Number. Now, you will receive an OTP on your registered number.

After this a 15 digit acknowledgment number will be generated.

Now, a copy of your newly created PAN card will be sent to your email id linked to your Aadhar card.

PAN application status check

An acknowledgment number has to be used to know the status of your PAN request. Click on the link ‘Instant PAN through Aadhaar’ and click on the option ‘Check PAN Status’. After that enter the Aadhar number and submit the OTP sent to the Aadhar registered mobile number. After this you can check the status of your PAN application.