Now you can pay with UPI online even without internet, know this easy way

If you also face slow speed while making online payment through UPI or you are running internet with 2G speed, which is not enabled to make your payment then you do not need to worry. Because now if you want, you can make UPI payment even without internet.

If you also face slow speed while making online payment through UPI or you are running internet with 2G speed, which is not enabled to make your payment then you do not need to worry. Because now if you want, you can make UPI payment even without internet. This is a very simple method, using which you can make payments anywhere digitally. It is also considered completely safe, the risk of fraud through this medium is also negligible.

If you have a UPI account and are a smartphone user, you can make payment through UPI using the *99# USSD code. But for this, your mobile number should be linked to the bank account and it is also necessary that UPI has been created from your bank account linked mobile number itself. With the help of this code, you can access the UPI app. Let us know how you can pay with USSD code.

make payment like this

First of all you have to dial *99# from your mobile number.

After this, many options will open in front of you, here you type the number one and click OK.

Now you type number 1 again and click on OK.

Now enter mobile number.

Then after that enter the amount you want to pay.

After that fill the remark information on it.

Then enter the UPI PIN.

After this the money will be transferred to the account where you want to send.

Read also: More than Rs 15,000 discount is available on Realme’s 8GB RAM phone, and this Motorola phone coming with a strong camera

Using these mediums you can send money over any UPI. If you are troubled by internet problem then you can make payment by these methods. But you should note that do not share any information in this regard with other people. Otherwise, there may be a problem.