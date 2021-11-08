Now you can use WhatsApp on your Desktop Laptop without connecting smartphone to internet after latest update

Before the introduction of this feature, the condition of the phone to be connected to the Internet was to run WhatsApp on the secondary device. This new feature is currently in beta stage only.

There is good news for those who use WhatsApp on mobile phone as well as desktop or laptop. Now it has become possible to use it on desktop or laptop even when there is no internet connection in the smartphone.

Millions of users will get convenience

According to a report by GSM Arena, Facebook’s instant messaging service has added this feature in the new update. This new update is for both Android and iOS users. After this update, WhatsApp will work in the secondary device even if the primary smartphone is not online. This feature is expected to benefit crores of WhatsApp customers.

This feature is currently in beta stage

Before the introduction of this feature, the condition of the phone to be connected to the Internet was to run WhatsApp on the secondary device. According to the report, this new feature is currently in beta stage only. To use it, you have to enable this feature from your smartphone. Once you enable the feature, your WhatsApp will be unlinked from all devices.

Can be used without connecting phone

After this, the secondary device on which you want to run WhatsApp will have to be linked again. After re-linking, WhatsApp on the secondary device will work as before. Now the only difference will be that even after the internet is turned off in the phone, you will be able to chat on WhatsApp from the secondary device itself.

There will be no problem for 14 days

However, even after this feature, the secondary device will not be connected for an unlimited time. Once linked, you will be able to run WhatsApp on your secondary device for 14 days after your smartphone is offline. After that you have to link the device by connecting the phone again.

Turn on this new feature

To turn on this feature, first you need to update to the latest version of WhatsApp. After this, click on the three dots in the top right hand corner. Now after selecting Linked Devices and Multi Device Beta, tap on Join Beta. iOS users can turn on this feature by going to WhatsApp Settings in the Linked Devices option.