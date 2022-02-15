Jobs

Now you will be able to sell old phone on Flipkart this is how the Sell Back option works

Flipkart has currently started the sell back program on 1700 pincodes in the country. In which pincodes of cities like Delhi, Kolkata and Patna are included.

Walmart’s e-commerce company Flipkart has announced a “Sell Back Program”. In this program, any smartphone user will be able to sell their old smartphone on Flipkart at a good price. According to Flipkart, this program has been started for smartphones only. But the company will soon implement it on other categories as well. The company wants to eliminate old e-waste from the country under the sell back program. Let us know how you can sell used mobile in Flipkart’s sell back program.

Flipkart has currently started the sell back program on 1700 pincodes in the country. In which pincodes of cities like Delhi, Kolkata and Patna are included. Let us tell you that Flipkart has recently taken over Yaantra and this sell back program is part of it. If you also want to sell your old smartphone at a good price under the sell back program, then you have to follow these steps.

Flipkart will give e-vouchers Flipkart will give users e-vouchers instead of money for selling their old smartphone in the sale back program. With the help of this voucher, you will be able to shop on Flipkart. At the same time, Flipkart said that in the coming days, other products besides smartphones will also be added in the sale back program.

such work Does sell back program To take advantage of Flipkart’s sell back program, you need to login to the Flipkart app. In which you have to click on the SELL BACK option given in the center below. After this, by answering three questions, you will be able to know the value of the old smartphone.

Confirm it once you find the right price and within 48 hours of confirmation, a Flipkart employee will come to your home and collect the device. Flipkart will issue you the voucher for the confirmed sale Vac value within a few hours of verification of the handset.


