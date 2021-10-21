Now you will be able to travel in Metro without card and token, DMRC is starting this new system soon

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is soon going to bring an upgraded contactless ticketing system under a new system called Near-Field Communication (NFC). Apart from smart cards, passengers will be able to pay for travel through their debit and credit cards, near-field communication, QR code-based ticketing, mobile phones and paper QR tickets. That is, even if you do not have a metro card and token, you can travel in the metro. This facility is currently provided only on the Airport Express Line in the capital.

DMRC will soon install Automatic Fare Machine (AFC) system at 44 metro stations in Delhi during the fourth phase. Apart from this, the AFC gates installed at the existing station will also be updated. Passengers will have to bring their phones close to the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gate to gain entry. When touched or near the phone, the device will start working with radio communication with the AFC gate and the gate will open. DMAC said that this will encourage digitization along with hassle-free transactions.

The facility of traveling in metro without card is available in some metros like Kochi and Nagpur. However, passengers will be able to use only debit or credit cards of particular banks to pay their metro fares. As per DMRC’s information, transactions from all banks will be accepted through RuPay portal.

Soon you will be able to pay metro fare through these mediums as well

smart card National Common Mobility Card mobile based nfc mobile qr code paper qr ticket

It has also been informed in the reports that under this new system, penalty reduction will also be possible through smart cards. Currently, the passenger has to pay the fine at the time of exit and visit the customer service window. DMRC is also going to install Point of Sale (POS) terminals along with ticketing machines for customer service at Phase I and Phase II stations, under which smart cards can also be recharged from POS.