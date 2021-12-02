Now your smartphone will become Digital Car Key! You will be able to lock and unlock from the phone itself, Google announced with other features

Google also announced that Android Auto can now be set to launch automatically and users can lock, unlock and even switch on their compatible BMW cars using their Android smartphone .

To make your journey even better, Google is bringing many features including Digital Car Key. In this, you can do music, messages and more from your smartphone with just one touch on the home screen. Google has named it Android Auto. In addition, Google also announced that Android Auto can now be set to launch automatically and users can lock, unlock and even switch their compatible BMW cars using their Android smartphone. can do.

In a blog post, Google has announced the launch of three new widgets for Google Play Books, YouTube Music, and Google Photos. The YouTube Music widget will place playback controls directly on the Home screen. Google Play Books Widget will allow users to access books easily. Similarly, Google Photos is getting a memory option, in which you tighten by saving your memory.

Apple already has this feature

Earlier in May, Google announced Google Digital Car Key, an Apple CarKey inspired tool that gives ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to unlock a compatible car without even taking the smartphone out of pocket.

Read also: These are the top 4 cheap CNG cars, gives strong mileage; Price according to your budget!

how can use

Google states that users can now use the digital car key on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 for compatible BMW cars in select countries. Users need to set up their Android Auto app to use this technology. Additionally, the company is trying to improve the existing features so that the driver does not lose sight. The company is working on Voice technology, which allows you to listen to music by listening to voice, send messages and unlock locks or any other task from Android.

12 features also announced

Other Android 12 features like an updated Emoji Kitchen and a privacy tool have also been announced. Google says that these features will give people a new experience. In this, from the kitchen emoji to many other emoji are being rolled out.