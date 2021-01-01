NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for apprentice posts at npcilcareers.co.in before 13 September. Check here for details

NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) Has released the notification for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice Posts. eligible candidates NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 official website for npcilcareers.co.in You can apply through till 13 September 2021. However, the last date for submission of hard copy of application is 27 September 2021. The application process has been started from 25th August.

A total of 107 posts will be recruited through this process. In which 30 posts of fitter, 4 posts of turner, 4 posts of machinist, 30 posts of electrician, 30 posts of electronic mechanic, 4 posts of welder, 5 posts of computer operator and programming assistant are included. To apply for these posts, the candidate should have ITI pass certificate in the relevant trade. Let us inform that if the candidate has done one year ITI course, then he will be given a stipend of Rs 7700 per month. Whereas, candidates doing two years ITI course will get a stipend of Rs 8855 per month. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 14 years to 24 years to apply. However, reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Candidates will be selected for Apprentice posts on the basis of marks obtained in ITI. First of all web portal of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to recruit interested candidates to the posts of Apprentice. http://www.apprenticeship.gov.in Will have to register. After that they have to apply through the establishment registration number E08160800303 of NPCIL. For more details candidates can check the official website.