NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Thourgh GATE, Eligibility, Fee, Salary etc. for filling up of Executive Trainee Posts. Check.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for executive trainee posts. Candidates who have obtained marks in Engineering Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) 2020, 2021 and 2022 can apply for this post. As per NPCIL recruitment notification, more than 200 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at NPCIL’s official website npcilcareers.co.in. The last date to apply for these posts is 28th April 2022.Engineering students have a golden opportunity to apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2022. There are vacancies in the civil, mechanical, chemical, electrical, electronics and instrumentation trades. Candidates will be selected for personal interview on the basis of valid marks obtained in Engineering (GATE) 2020/2021/2022. Below is a direct link to the notification for more details.

Vacancy details

A total of 222 vacancies will be filled in NPCIL Recruitment 2022. These include Mechanical: 87 posts, Chemical: 49 posts, Electrical: 31 posts, Electronics: 13 posts, Instrumentation: 12 posts and Civil: 33 posts. On the other hand, 88 seats are reserved for general category, 21 seats for EWS, 34 seats for SC, 19 seats for ST and 63 seats for OBC.



Educational Qualifications and Age Limits

BE or B.Tech or B.Sc (Engineering) or 5 years Integrated M.Tech degree from UGC or AICTE recognized University, Deemed University or Private Institute with at least 60% overall marks. The maximum age limit of the candidate should be up to 26 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules. It is advisable to read the instructions carefully for more details.

Find out what the stipend and salary will be

Candidates will first be sent for one year training. During the training, a stipend of Rs. 55000 and a one time book allowance of Rs. After the training, the candidates will get an allowance of Rs.

Application fee

Only male candidates in general, EWS or OBC category will have to pay a non-refundable payment of Rs.500 / – along with the applicable bank fee. SC, ST, PWD, ex-servicemen, DODPKIA, women applicants and employees of NPCIL are exempted from paying application fee.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Notification