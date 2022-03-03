NRA petitions Supreme Court to challenge California ban on high capacity magazines



The National Rifle Association has appealed to the Supreme Court to hear a challenge to California’s recent move to ban high-powered ammunition gun magazines in the Golden State.

“California’s sanctions violate the Second Amendment, the taking clause, and the fundamental right to self-defense,” Jason Weimet, executive director of the NRA-ILA, said in a press release Wednesday. “The reason Americans choose these publicly owned magazines is because law enforcement – to better protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from violent attacks.”

The lawsuit added, “The lawsuit, Duncan v. Bonta, challenges the California Penal Code § 32310, which bans magazines capable of holding more than ten rounds. Appeals to the Ninth Circuit, and in August 2020, a three-judge panel ruled that the law was unconstitutional. In November 2021, however, the full Ninth Circuit ignored the Supreme Court’s precedent and upheld the ban. The Ninth Circuit has rejected a Second Amendment challenge. “

The California Rifle and Pistol Association has joined the NRA on application.

The petition comes just months after the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, in a split 7-4 ruling, handed a victory to California Governor Gavin Newsom and wrote that the ban was “a reasonable fit for the vital government interest in reducing gun violence.”

“The constitution does not prohibit any weapon, but only limits the size of the magazine that can be used with firearms, and the record shows that the restriction only slightly interferes with the fundamental right to self-defense, as there is no evidence that a large power magazine Has been unable to protect the home and family, “the ruling said.

The judgment upheld SB 1446 made in 2016 and Recommendation 63, which were applied in response to widespread shelling. News has called the verdict a “huge victory.”

President Biden in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night Call Congress will pass legislation at the federal level banning both assault weapons and high-powered magazines.

“I urge Congress to pass proven measures to reduce gun violence,” Biden said. “Pass a universal background check. Why would anyone on a terrorist list be able to buy a weapon? Ban weapons of attack and high-powered magazines.”