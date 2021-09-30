Nreal announces lightweight, inexpensive Nreal Air AR glasses

Augmented reality company Nreal is launching a cheaper, iOS-compatible, more compact version of its smart glasses. The new Nreal Air Glasses are set to debut in Japan, China and South Korea in December 2021. Price hasn’t been set, but Nereal says they’ll cost “a fraction of the price” of its earlier Nereal Light Glass, which began selling last year for about $600.

Based on the details of Nereal, the new Nereal Air Glass has some key similarities with the 2020 Nereal Light Glass. Both are designed like relatively normal sunglasses and are pitched as ideal for projecting a virtual big-screen display before your eyes. They are both using micro OLED displays for their augmented reality optics and are powered by a phone via a tether cable. And they’re both aimed at consumers, rather than businesses, researchers or the military.

Unlike Nereal’s previous specs, there are no external cameras

But Neural Air Glass has a different feature set than its predecessors. Similar to the Microsoft HoloLens or Magic Leap hardware, the original Nreal Light glasses can map the physical space around you with a set of external cameras. In contrast, true Air Glass doesn’t have a camera on the outside. They can display video and phone apps, but they can’t see what’s around you, which means they don’t have the spatial awareness and hand tracking options that the Nereal Light does. You’ll control them with a smartphone app, an option also available on the Lite Glass.

The upside is that the Nureal Air Glass is ironically much lighter than the lighter glasses at 77 grams instead of 106 grams. They don’t have lighter specs – in the product renders, they look like smart glasses from Facebook and Ray-Ban, except for the front-facing cameras. (Ray-Ban Stories glasses, which have cameras but no AR display, weigh about 50 grams.) The new glasses let users tilt the lens at three angles, making it easier for more people to get a clear image. Neural Light Glass launched with support for specific 5G Android phones, but the new Glass will work with iPhones and iPads as well, working with “most” Android devices.

Compared to the Lite, the Nreal Air’s specs also feature a higher screen refresh rate of 90Hz and an increased pixel density of 49 PPD. Nereal says that the field of view of the glasses is 46 degrees compared to Nereal Light 52 degrees It matches the air view with a 130-inch screen from 3 meters away or a 201-inch screen at 6 meters. If wearers have friends with Neriel glasses, there’s the option of watching a party that turns that screen into a shared virtual theater where they can all watch the same media.

Nereal intends to expand the rollout of AirGlass into 2022, and a spokesperson says the US is a “key market” for the company, though it hasn’t announced plans to ship there. With Lite, it’s going to sell glasses in partnership with major phone carriers; It did not name specific partners, but it has previously worked with Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, Korea’s LG Uplus and Japan’s KDDI.

78 percent of users in Korea watched streaming video

A Nereal spokesperson says the company developed the Air after realizing that most users were using the glasses primarily either to watch streaming video (and to a lesser extent, browse the web) or to the platform. To develop the app. In Korea, about 78 percent of users watched streaming content with glasses on. “Consumers today are especially demanding lightweight, but long-lasting AR glasses for media streaming and working from home,” company founder Chi Xu said in a statement. According to Neriel, the lack of cameras also reassures viewers that the glasses don’t threaten their privacy.

Nreal is one of a handful of consumer smart glasses, and these results may indicate what people really want from AR headsets. But Nereal hasn’t made a solid knack for experiences that mix the real and virtual worlds — a use case that other companies like Facebook have emphasized more. Instead, it’s focusing on something he already knows people love: binge-watching videos.