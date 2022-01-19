NREGA Job Card List 2022: MGNREGA Card List, NREGA Card Registration [Best Guide]

NREGA Job Card List 2022: MGNREGA Card List, NREGA Card Registration

NREGA Job Card List has been officially released on the online portal. Interested beneficiaries of the country who want to see the NREGA card list and their name in that list, then they can easily see online by visiting the official website of MGNREGA. The MNREGA scheme run by the central government is a government scheme completely focused on employment. By using NREGA Job Card List 2022 you can check the complete list of people of your village/city who will work under MGNREGA in the upcoming financial year.

MGNREGA Job Announcement- NREGA List

Our country’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the second installment of the Rs 20 lakh crore package on Thursday. For those returning migrant laborers who were stranded in other states and have returned to their villages, the amount of Rs 182 received daily under MNREGA has been increased to Rs 202 per day. Under this scheme, 14.6 crore man-days of work have been done by the government till May 13, that is, 14.62 crore man-days of work have been made available till May 13, 2020. A provision of Rs 10000 crore was made for this work so that the migrant laborers who came back could get work.

Rs 6055 crore released to Tamil Nadu under NREGA scheme

Through the NREGA scheme, 100 days of employment is provided to the workers in a financial year. So that needy families can get social security. Various types of work are done by the workers through this scheme. Such as building construction, road construction, etc. 6255 crores has been released to Tamil Nadu this year under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

This information was provided by the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan on 3 November 2021. It was also provided by him that the balance demand of Rs 1178 crore was made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. On November 2, 2021, Rs 1361 crore has been released by the central government.

Under this scheme, 2500 lakh manpower days were allotted in Tamil Nadu. Out of which only 2190 lakh manpower days were used.

NREGA Job Card List 2022 Highlights

scheme name NREGA job card list started by by central government beneficiary NREGA job cardholders of all states Department Ministry of Government of India Rural Department list view Online official website https://nrega.nic.in/netnrega/home.aspx

NREGA List 2022- NREGA Job Card List

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA ) provides job cards to the poor families of the country, which contain all the information about the work to be done by the job cardholder or NREGA beneficiary. Every year a new NREGA card is generated for the beneficiaries. If you also want to get NREGA Job Card 2021 made then you can apply online for YSR Cheyutha. Any candidate who will fulfill the eligibility and criteria of NREGA can apply for NREGA Job Card.

Workers will be provided the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The government will now provide the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana to the workers registered in the Labor Resources Department. Ayushman Bharat Yojana is also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. It is a type of health insurance scheme. Through which health insurance up to ₹ 500000 is provided annually to each beneficiary family. It is the largest health protection scheme in the world. All those workers who are constructing bridges, culverts, buildings, and other construction works, all those people will be able to get the benefit of this scheme.

This information has been given by the District Program Coordinator of Ayushman Yojana, Kumar Priyaranjan. Now all construction workers will also be provided free treatment facility up to ₹ 500000 per year.

The arrangement for making Ayushman cards for all the workers will also be made easy by the government. To get the card, the workers must have a labor card and aadhar card.

This card can be made in government and private hospitals empaneled under the scheme. All the beneficiaries of this scheme can also apply through the CSC center.

Chhattisgarh ranks first under MNREGA scheme

In the budget of the financial year 2020-21, the target of providing 13.50 crore man-days of employment was set under the MNREGA scheme. This target was set with the aim of strengthening the rural economy due to the lockdown during the Corona transition. 66% of this target was achieved in the 3 months since the beginning of the financial year. Chhattisgarh ranks first in the country in employing MNREGA. In Chhattisgarh, a target was set to create 15 crore man-days of employment in the financial year 2020-21. Against which 150684000 man-day employment has been provided in Chhattisgarh shadi anudan.

In Chhattisgarh, more than 107% of the target has been achieved by the Government of Chhattisgarh under MGNREGA. West Bengal ranks second with a target of 105%, Assam and Bihar rank third with a target of 104% and Orissa is at the fourth position with a target of 103%.

More than Rs 2617 crore has been paid to MGNREGA workers so far. In Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur district ranks first in employing MNREGA. More than 131% of the target has been achieved in Bilaspur district. Because of this success, the government has been requested to increase the target to 15 crore man-days in the coming financial year of pm Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Target achieved in other districts of Chhattisgarh

Gaurela, Pendra, Marwahi 125% Kanker 119% Surguja 118% Janjgir Champa 117% Durg and Jashpur 115% Raigarh 110% Balod and Dantewada 109% Korea 108% Bemetara, Kunda Village, and Raipur 107% Mahasamund 106% Balodabazar, Bhatapara and Korba 105% Kabirdham, Bijapur and Mungeli 104% Gariaband, Dhamtari and Sukma 102% Balrampur, Ramanujganj 100% Rajnandgaon and Bastar 98% Surajpur and Narayanpur 96% Surajpur 95% Narayanpur

Bihar NREGA Job Card List

As we know, Coronavirus infection is going on all over the country. Because of this, the lockdown was imposed in the country. Now gradually this lockdown is being opened. Due to this lockdown, many factories, small-scale industries, shops were also closed in the country. In this situation, the laborers of both rural and urban areas have been taken by the government under the NREGA job card. Under the NREGA scheme, 100 days of work will be provided to the beneficiaries in a year. All those people whose names will be in Bihar NREGA Job Card List will be able to get employment Seva Sindhu.

The citizens of Bihar do not need to visit any government office to see their name on this list. They can check their name on Bihar NREGA Job Card List through the official website sitting at home. Having this list available online will save both time and money.

Bihar NREGA job card is made only for those people who are financially very weak and who do not have any means to get them. Earlier only citizens of rural areas could work under MNREGA. But now citizens of urban areas can also get employment under this scheme.

is made only for those people who are financially very weak and who do not have any means to get them. Earlier only citizens of rural areas could work under MNREGA. But now citizens of urban areas can also get employment under this scheme. Your complete work details are mentioned in the MNREGA job card. All those citizens who will work under Bihar NREGA Job Card List, their money will be transferred by the government in their account. Under this scheme, the application can also be made by going to the Gram Panchayat. All those citizens of Bihar who had applied for making Bihar NREGA job cards can check their name in the Bihar NREGA job card list by visiting the official website.

Kerala NREGA

As you all know, under the NREGA scheme by the government, at least 100 days of employment is provided to rural families in a financial year. People’s livelihood security increases through NREGA Job Card List. In Kerala 1.2 million people are employed under the MNREGA scheme. Now it has been announced to launch an ambitious scheme for NREGA workers. On 3 February 2021, it has been announced that benefits like pension and medical assistance will be provided to MGNREGA workers in the state. For this, the Governor of the state has been recommended to issue an ordinance.

To take advantage of this new scheme, MNREGA workers will have to deduct ₹ 50 per month from their salary. Apart from this, festival allowance and other facilities will also be provided to MGNREGA workers. All those workers who are above 60 years of age and have contributed under this new scheme for at least 5 years

will have to deduct ₹ 50 per month from their salary. Apart from this, festival allowance and other facilities will also be provided to MGNREGA workers. All those workers who are above 60 years of age and have contributed under this new scheme for at least 5 years He is eligible for the benefit of this scheme. Under this new scheme, the work of providing educational assistance and marriage money to the children of MNREGA workers will also be done. Citizens up to 75 years of age can get employment under the MNREGA scheme.

MGNREGA workers will become empowered through this new scheme. All those citizens whose age is between 18 to 55 years and they are MNREGA workers can get themselves registered under this new scheme and can provide their contribution every month or on annual basis. The passbook will be issued to all the members by the local health department SSMMS.

narega job card list Rajasthan

As you all know, 100 days guaranteed employment is provided under the NREGA scheme, which we know as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. This scheme has now been implemented in Rajasthan also. Now all the citizens of Rajasthan who want to get employment under the NREGA scheme will have to get their NREGA job card made. After making this job card, the name of the citizens of Rajasthan will appear in the NREGA job card list. Citizens of Rajasthan can check this list by visiting the official website. Through this scheme, now the unemployment rate in Rajasthan will come down.

There will be a list of all the works under the Rajasthan NREGA Job Card. This job card is valid not only for 1 year. After 1 year, the citizens of Rajasthan will have to get the Rajasthan NREGA job card made again. To apply under this scheme, the age of the beneficiary should be 18 years and the beneficiary should be a permanent resident of Rajasthan.

is valid not only for 1 year. After 1 year, the citizens of Rajasthan will have to get the Rajasthan NREGA job card made again. To apply under this scheme, the age of the beneficiary should be 18 years and the beneficiary should be a permanent resident of Rajasthan. If the applicant is doing a job under this scheme, then he will not be able to get the benefit of this scheme. Rajasthan NREGA job card contains the job card number, applicant name, village name, panchayat name, block, district, district, family details, bank name, etc.

Jharkhand NREGA

MGNREGA scheme was started by the Government of India to provide at least 100 days of employment in a financial year to the workers. Workers from all over the country are reaping the benefits of this scheme. As you all know, the wage rate of workers has been increased from ₹ 194 to ₹ 198 by the government. It has also been decided by the Jharkhand government that from April 1, 2021, the workers working under MNREGA in Jharkhand will be paid a ₹225 wage rate by the Jharkhand government. In this regard, work is being done by the Ministry of Rural Development, Jharkhand.

The difference between the fixed-wage rate to be given by the Government of India and the wage rate given by the Jharkhand government to the workers of Jharkhand, which is ₹ 225, will be borne by the Jharkhand government.

of Jharkhand, which is ₹ 225, will be borne by the Jharkhand government. Now each worker of Jharkhand will be paid a total wage of ₹ 225 per man-day. The Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India has also been requested by the Government of Jharkhand to make necessary amendments in the MNREGA soft. For which work is being done by the Ministry of Rural Development.

Development campaign from Jharkhand MNREGA to Aas MNREGA

A special campaign will be conducted by the Rural Development Department to give impetus to MNREGA in Jharkhand. Whose name is from MNREGA to Aas MNREGA development? This campaign will be launched on 22 September 2021. This campaign will run till 15 December 2021. Under which the work related to MNREGA will be focused in 150 blocks. Under this campaign, a target of 5000 days man-days has been set in each panchayat of the respective blocks.

Rural Se Aas MNREGA development campaign will be launched by Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam. Workers at the Panchayat level will be able to get 100 days of employment through this campaign.

Work will also be done on increasing the participation of women, scheduled castes, and tribes in MNREGA. Employment day will also be organized regularly at gram panchayat and cluster level. For which the Rozgar Sevak and Panchayat Secretary will be present with the job card application form.

Monitoring of this scheme will be done at both online and offline levels. A workshop will also be organized in each district and a block and awareness campaign will also be conducted by the government.

What works cannot be done under the NREGA scheme

Under the NREGA scheme, employment is provided to all unskilled workers. Through this scheme, 100 days of employment is provided to each beneficiary in a financial year. Through this scheme, needy families get employment in the form of social security. Various types of work are done under this scheme. Such as social building construction, road construction, farm forestry, etc. All those works which cannot be measured and need to be done again and again cannot be done under this scheme. Such as frequent removal of grass, pebbles, harvesting of agricultural work, etc.

Work to be done under Mahatma Gandhi MNREGA Scheme

Under this scheme, all types of works are divided into four major categories, which are as follows:-

Category A Activities – This category includes all public works related to natural resource management. Such as water conservation structures, water catchment management, micro, and small irrigation infrastructure works, traditional water sources and revitalization, afforestation, land development work on Shamlat land, and pasture development.

Category B activities – Creation of personal assets for the weaker section in category B, development of livelihood, development of fallow and wasteland, 90 unskilled labor day work payment under Indira Awas Yojana, for promotion of animal husbandry and fisheries To promote, create physical resources, etc., are used.

Category C activities – Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission in Category C, physical resource creation works such as increasing agricultural productivity, structure for biofertilizers, pucca works for storage for agricultural produce will be done for SHGs.

Category D activities – Under Category C, work related to rural physical resources such as rural sanitation work, all-weather road connectivity, sports ground construction work, emergency management, and restoration work, building construction work, etc. will be done.

Information related to NREGA Mate

The person who engages the job card holders of NREGA and helps them to get wages according to their task. NREGA Met is attached to the Gram Panchayat. The Gram Panchayat carries out the work of Mate. The work of NREGA Mate can only be done by the person who lives at the local level and is available all the time to help the people. The record of all the works being done in the panchayat is also kept by the mate. Apart from this, it is also ensured by the mate that all the workers are getting all the important facilities to work or not.

Selection and eligibility of NREGA Mate

The selection of Negra Mate is done by the officials. For which the advertisement is issued by the officials at the district level. All the application forms are submitted by the applicant to the Gram Panchayat. After verifying the applications, the recruitment of Mate is done by the Gram Panchayat. The number of mates in a gram panchayat depends on the number of NREGA workers in the gram panchayat. NREGA mate, if male, should be at least 8th pass. If a mate is female then the female should be VIII pass. If the eighth pass woman is not found, then the woman should be the fifth pass.

Priority for NREGA Mate will be given to BPL, Widow, Abandoned, Single, Disabled, SC, ST, and backward class citizens. At least one mate will be employed for 50 workers. If the worker is more than 50 then one additional mate will be employed for every 10 workers.

Duty NREGA Mate

It is ensured whether all the important facilities are available at the workplace.

The quality of the pucca works is also supervised by the mate.

The responsibility of motivating the workers to complete the work every day is also performed by MATE.

The measurement of the work of the workers is also done by NREGA Mate.

NREGA mate only allocates the work to the workers.

Apart from this, different types of day-to-day work are also done through NREGA Mate.

NREGA BSE

Under the Basic Schedule of Rates and BSR, there are rates for all types of works covered under MGNREGA. The work done by the workers can be evaluated through BSR. In BSR, work is evaluated based on factors like soil type, lead, lift, etc. A reasonable rate is decided by the government by estimating all civil works. Each block has its BSR as the soil of each block is different.

The rate of BSR is also revised by the Government from time to time. This schedule is made by the government through a committee constituted. This committee works at the Panchayat level. This committee is headed by District Collector and CEO, Zilla Parishad, Senior Engineer of DRDO, Irrigation Department, Senior Project Officer of PWD are the members of this committee.

NREGA Job Card List Some Highlights

The main objective of the NREGA scheme is to employ every citizen of India. Under this scheme, 100 days of assured work is provided to every NREGA job cardholder in a financial year.

MNREGA scheme is being operated by the Government of India for the last 14 years. This year 1.3 crore new NREGA job cards have been provided to the workers by the Government of India as compared to the previous year and under this scheme, this year 1 crore families have worked under the NREGA scheme.

is being operated by the Government of India for the last 14 years. This year 1.3 crore new NREGA job cards have been provided to the workers by the Government of India as compared to the previous year and under this scheme, this year 1 crore families have worked under the NREGA scheme. Last year, the average employment of a family under the NREGA scheme was 48 days, which has now become 41 days. As of November 30, 2020, 17 lakh families have completed 100 days of employment but by November last year, 40.6 lakh families had completed the work. 324 crore days were allocated by the central government according to the official website till November 30, 2020. Is.

At present, the process of awarding work under this scheme is conducted through a software named Secure.

Salary increased under NREGA

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Scheme, the salary provided to unskilled workers has been increased by the central government. Earlier, the salary under NREGA was ₹ 209 per annum, which has now been increased to ₹ 303.40. The government will provide this additional amount from the Sundergarh District Mineral Institute Fund. Given the global epidemic of Kovid-19, increasing the jobs under NREGA is being added by the government. So that the workers do not face any kind of trouble.

New 46 thousand laborers of UP will be given employment in MNREGA

As you know the Central Government is making every effort to employ the workers of the country. Taking this effort forward, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath has made a new announcement under this MNREGA scheme. Under this scheme, out of these 46 thousand, 25 thousand women will be given employment. Under this scheme, 25 thousand women will be given mate work. In the work of Met, women will have to report the attendance and work of the workers involved in MNREGA. 7200 rupees will be given to the women of this work every month by the UP government and an amount of 6 thousand rupees will be provided to 21 thousand employment servants per month.

Budget of MNREGA scheme doubled in Uttar Pradesh

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to double the budget. So that more and more people of the village can be connected with employment. Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the entire country which has doubled the budget of this scheme. Earlier the budget of the NREGA scheme was Rs.8500 crores which have now been increased to Rs.15000 crores.

Now more and more beneficiaries will be able to get work under this scheme. Last year maximum employment was provided in Uttar Pradesh under MNREGA. Under this scheme, more than 1 crore 4 lakh 70 thousand workers of about 85 lakh families have been provided employment. In the year 2019-20, 53.15 lakh families got work, in comparison to which there has been an increase of about 32 lakh families this year.

More than 20 lakh workers working 100 days will be registered in the labor department by the Uttar Pradesh government. These registered families will be provided the benefits of 17 schemes being run by the government for the workers. Which will change the lives of 20 lakh workers.

in the labor department by the Uttar Pradesh government. These registered families will be provided the benefits of 17 schemes being run by the government for the workers. Which will change the lives of 20 lakh workers. After registration, the benefits of some special schemes being run for the workers like Shramik Meritorious Student Award Scheme, Shishu Hit Benefit Scheme, Girl Marriage Scheme, Housing Assistance Scheme, Food Assistance Scheme, etc. will be provided.

MNREGA workers of UP will get work sitting at home

Complaints were being received by the government that secretaries and employment servants used to give wages of their own free will. Taking this complaint seriously, the government has issued a helpline number. Now MNREGA workers in UP will get work sitting at home. To get the work sitting at home, the laborers have to send only one SMS.

Now MNREGA workers will not need to go to any government office. They can get the work by contacting the helpline number given by the government. There are 1128 gram panchayats in Uttar Pradesh in which 2,33,989 MGNREGA workers are registered. The demand for employment by all the registered laborers will be registered in the Lucknow office, after which the guidelines will be sent to the district by the government to provide work and after that, the laborers will get work.

Now any laborer can get work by contacting this helpline number. Under this scheme, migrant laborers can also get work by contacting these numbers. MNREGA workers will be provided work in Gram Panchayat, Kshetra Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat, and other departments. The helpline numbers are 9454464999 and 9454465555.

Housing, pension, and medical benefits for UP MNREGA workers

Now the benefits of 15 schemes run by the Uttar Pradesh government for the welfare of construction workers will also be provided to MNREGA workers. This decision has been taken by the Uttar Pradesh government. This benefit will be available to those laborers who have worked under MNREGA for at least 90 days of work in a year.

The list of all the beneficiaries is being prepared by the government and all the beneficiary laborers will be registered in the welfare board. MNREGA workers will be given the benefits of 15 schemes operated for construction workers. The details of all MNREGA workers will be sent online from the MNREGA portal to the portal of the Workers Welfare Board. These facilities include facilities like housing, toilets, pension, medical, etc. Under this scheme, the benefits of the following 15 schemes will be provided to MNREGA workers.

toilet assistance scheme

housing assistance scheme

Workers Critical Illness Assistance Scheme

SKILL DEVELOPMENT TECHNICAL CERTIFICATION AND UPGRADATION SCHEME

Disability Assistance and Disability Pension Scheme

Construction worker funeral assistance scheme and construction worker death

Meritorious Student Award Scheme

Sant Ravidas Education Assistance Scheme

girl marriage assistance scheme

Maternity Shishu and Girl Child Help Scheme

Solar Energy Assistance Scheme

Mahatma Gandhi Pension Assistance Scheme

residential school scheme

medical facility plan

Till now 1.32 lakh job card holders have worked in UP

In the financial year 2020-21 so far 1.32 job cardholders have worked for 100 days under MGNREGA. At present, about 20 lakh MGNREGA workers are doing various types of work and by 31 March, the number of MGNREGA workers working for 90 days is expected to increase by the department. The target of providing 100 days of work to 20 lakh families has been set by the nodal department by March 31, 2021.

Work will be provided to about 50,000 workers daily in UP

As you all know, the working class has faced many problems due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Workers are also facing livelihood crises. In this situation, schemes like MNREGA are being operated to provide financial assistance to all the workers.

Under the MNREGA scheme, it has been decided by the government that a special campaign will be conducted in the Firozabad district, under which more than 50,000 workers will be provided daily work. This campaign will start on 30 June 2021. Workers will get more livelihood opportunities through this special campaign. To make this campaign successful, requests are being made by all the village heads to engage workers on MNREGA work in every village.

This campaign will be started from the Gram Panchayat Galmai of Shikohabad block. Regular meeting of officers of all the departments related to the development block was organized through zoom meeting in which instructions have been given to give MGNREGA work to 50000 workers every day. Under this scheme, work has not been given to more than 36 thousand workers in a single day in any financial year so far. This year, preparations are being made to give work to more than 50,000 workers every day under this special campaign.

MNREGA workers will be registered in the labor department

Under the NREGA scheme in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh, the government is planning to provide double benefits. Under this scheme, along with employment, the benefit of registration with the labor department will also be provided to the beneficiaries. All those workers who have worked for 80 to 100 days under this scheme will be registered with the labor department. All the registered workers will be provided the benefits of all the schemes run by the Labor Department. There are about 1.82 lakh MGNREGA workers in the district. Those who are provided 100 days of employment.

All MNREGA workers of the district will be registered online on the portal of the Labor Department. Instructions in this regard have been given by the district administration. The data of all MNREGA workers will be prepared by the district administration itself.

This data will be provided to the Labor Department. Workers can register themselves by visiting any Common Service Center or by visiting the official website of the Labor Department.

MNREGA workers will be able to take advantage of these schemes after registering in the Labor Department

To get registered with the labor department, workers have to submit all the important documents. Various types of schemes are also operated by the government to help the workers. Such as child benefit, maternity benefit, girl child help, disability pension, death, handicapped assistance, etc. The benefit of all these schemes will be provided to the MGNREGA workers registered with the Labor Department. Apart from this, cycles are also provided to the daughters of laborers to go to school.

Under the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, a cover of ₹ 500000 in case of illness, financial assistance of ₹ 200000 to the dependent in case of death under the Chief Minister Accident Insurance Scheme, etc. will also be provided to the workers.

After registering with the Labor Department, MNREGA workers will also be able to get the benefit of this scheme. Under this scheme, 45 types of workers in the unorganized sector such as washermen, tailors, gardeners, cobblers, weavers, weavers, rickshaw pullers, rag pickers, cart drivers, street vendors, porters, animal husbandry, fisheries, poultry, etc. are eligible. Will be

Bihar NREGA Job Card List

As you all know the NREGA list is updated every year by the government. The benefit of the NREGA scheme is provided in rural and urban areas all over India. The benefit of the MNREGA scheme is also provided in the state of Bihar. All those citizens of Bihar who have applied for getting NREGA job cards can check their name by visiting the official website of NREGA. Citizens will not need to go to any government office to check their names.

They can check their name through the official website sitting at home. The list of all the beneficiaries has been released online by the government.

Under this scheme, there is a provision to provide 100 days of employment out of 365 days of the year. The payment of which is made directly in the bank account of the beneficiary.

All those beneficiaries who live in Bihar and have applied to get an MNREGA card can get their NREGA job card by following the process provided by us. All the citizens of Bihar can take advantage of this scheme.

NREGA Employment Card List 2022

Under NREGA Job Card List 2022, new people of village and city are added every year and some are also removed based on eligibility criteria. NREGA Job Card List is available for 34 states and union territories across the country from the last 10 years 2009 -10 to 2018-2019. Along with viewing this list, you can also download it and use it to get employment opportunities. Today we will tell you how you can check this NREGA Employment Card List 2022 online and you can follow the simple steps to download the state-wise list of NREGA Job Card.

History of MNREGA Scheme

NREGA scheme was introduced by the government of PV Narasimha Rao in the year 1991. After this, the scheme was approved by both the parliaments, and the NREGA scheme was started in 625 districts across India. The NREGA scheme was published in the World Development Report 2014. In which it was told that through this scheme employment is provided to unskilled workers. Through this scheme, a lot of employment opportunities are generated. The World Bank has described the NREGA scheme as an excellent example of rural development.

NREGA Job Card List Purpose

Through job cards, people in rural areas are provided with a minimum of 100 days of guaranteed unskilled employment every year. Through this, the economic condition of unemployed people improves and they become self-reliant. Due to the availability of NREGA job cards online, now people can download their NREGA job card through the internet sitting at home and can also check their name in the NREGA job card list.

Facilities available on the official website of NREGA

apply for a job card

NREGA job card download

labor payment status

Information about the works to be done under NREGA

complaint

MGNREGA Job Card 2022

The Center Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme ensures stable income to the most vulnerable families of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and widows. The Ministry of Rural Development has directed all the states in the country to focus on individual-labor beneficiary works under MGNREGA, which include digging of compost pits, planting mango trees, repair work in agricultural fields, digging and repairing wells.

The Ministry of Rural Development is responsible for the distribution of Mahatma Gandhi Job Cards to poor families mostly living in rural areas. Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act 2005, formerly known as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, is a tool for the poor people of the country by which they can earn money by doing labor work.

NREGA Job Card 2022

In this card, poor families of every village, every city are added to the Government of India. Those citizens who fulfill the eligibility set by the government, only those citizens get the job card. Poor people of the country can also download this MNREGA card online. Many poor families get employment from the NREGA Job Card scheme. So that they can improve their financial condition.

If you also come under this scheme, then you can check your name in NREGA Job Card List 2021. Under this scheme, the Finance Minister of the country has said that the government will now give an additional Rs 40,000 crore to MNREGA to provide employee incentives. will allocate The earlier budget estimate for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was Rs 61,000 crore.

Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MANREGA Job)

Under this scheme, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has made an announcement. Yogi Aditya Nath Ji has decided to give jobs to all those laborers who have come from outside the state under this scheme. According to Principal Secretary (Rural Development), Manoj Singh, the migration of youth to villages after the lockdown has led to an economic crisis, which can be resolved by employing youth under MGNREGA.

Youth seeking jobs under MGNREGS will be given job cards in their village immediately. If a person’s name is not linked to the job card of a family, it will be added. The state government will follow all the necessary guidelines of the Center after April 20 when construction activity will resume.

The process to check NREGA job card account balance

At present, there is no process to check account balance under NREGA. If any process to check account balance will be activated by the government on the official website then we will inform you through this article. For this, you have to stay connected with this article of ours.

NREGA Job Card Payment Process

All unskilled workers are provided work under NREGA. for which they are paid. This payment is sent directly to the worker’s bank account through direct bank transfer. To take advantage of this scheme, the beneficiary must have an account in the bank or post office and if the beneficiary does not have an account then he can open his account by showing the NREGA job card.

The payment of NREGA is also done through cash by the Gram Panchayat. Payment is made through cash only in those areas where bank or post office facilities are not available. For taking NREGA payments through cash, it is mandatory to take permission from the state government.

Key Facts in MNREGA Job Card List

The Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India also known as MGNREGA is responsible for the distribution of Mahatma Gandhi Job Cards to poor families mostly living in rural areas.

People can download or view the job card through the official website of MGNREGA.

You can easily download the job card list by just checking your name in MNREGA Job Card List 2021.

NREGA Job Card List provides information related to the tenure of work that the individual has got.

provides information related to the tenure of work that the individual has got. If the Government is unable to provide the work within 15 days from the date of application, the Government is liable to pay employment allowance to the applicant.

The people of the country can check the details related to the NREGA scheme job card through the online portal anytime from anywhere.

Works to be done under NREGA

gaushala construction work plantation work housing construction road construction consolidation work irrigation works etc.

Information Available in NREGA Job Card

job card number

candidate’s name

father’s name

name of Panchayat

age

gender

Category

Name of Gram Sabha

District

List of schemes to be received through NREGA job card

medical facility plan

Sant Ravidas Education Assistance Scheme

Construction Workers Funeral Assistance Scheme

Maternity Child and Girl Child Help Scheme

Meritorious Student Incentive Scheme

disability assistance scheme

Disability Pension Scheme

girl marriage assistance scheme

Workers Critical Illness Assistance Scheme

housing assistance scheme

toilet assistance scheme

residential school scheme

SKILL DEVELOPMENT TECHNICAL CERTIFICATION AND UPGRADATION SCHEME

Solar Energy Assistance Scheme

Mahatma Gandhi Pension Assistance Scheme etc.

Benefits of Negra Rojgar Card 2021

There is no need to go anywhere to see this NREGA Employment Card List, now you can see it online by visiting the official website through the internet sitting at home.

You can also download this list and use it to get employment opportunities.

This card contains the complete details of all the beneficiaries of the NREGA employment cardholder. Every year, a new NREGA job card is provided to each beneficiary.

. Every year, a new NREGA job card is provided to each beneficiary. Beneficiaries of all the states of the country can take advantage of this scheme.

What information can be found on the website of NREGA?

A lot of information can be found on NREGA’s site which is as follows.

The status of labor payment can be checked through the NREGA website.

Applications can be made for works under NREGA from the NREGA website.

Through this website, the names of all those people whose job cards have been made can be seen.

It can be checked on the NREGA website how much wages have been paid by which person in the work done under NREGA in the Gram Panchayat.

The details of all the works done under NREGA can be seen through the NREGA website.

The master roll of the Gram Panchayat can also be checked on the NREGA website.

Eligibility for MNREGA Job Card

Applicant must be a permanent resident of India.

The age of the applicant under this scheme should be 18 years or more.

Applicant must be a volunteer for unskilled labor.

Ration card

Aadhar Card

Passport size photograph

mobile number

Address proof

age certificate

income certificate

Yuktdhara portal launched

A new spatial planning portal has been launched by the Government of India on 20 August 2021. The name of this portal is Yuktadhara. Information related to this portal has been provided by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. It has been told that this portal will use remote sensing and geographic information system-based data. This will help in facilitating data assets. Geotagging will also be done through this portal. Which will prove to be helpful in various national rural development programs.

This portal can also be used for remote sensing and access to GIS-based information.

Facilities like linkage with NREGA soft on the portal, approval at an advanced stage, etc. will also be launched soon.

This portal can be used by the Gram Panchayat soon.

How to View / Download NREGA Job Card List 2022 Online?

Interested beneficiaries who want to see their name in NREGA Job Card List 2022, then follow the steps given below.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of MGNREGA. After visiting the NREGA Job Card List official website, the home page will open in front of you.

of MGNREGA. On this home page, you will see an option of Reports. You have to click on the Job Card option.

You have to click on the After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you. On this page you will see an option, you have to click on the option of State Wise.

On this page, you will get the names of all the states from India. Click on the state you want to see the list of.

After clicking, you will have to fill in some information on the next page. Like financial year, district block, panchayat, etc. have to be selected. After filling in all the information, you have to click on the Proceed button.

After clicking on the button the next page will open in front of you. On this page, you have to click on the option of Job Card number / Employed registration.

After clicking on the option, now the complete list will open in front of you. After this, the list will be searched in front of you, in this list you will have to click on the card number next to your name.

After clicking on the number, your complete information will come in front of you and you can see this list as well as download it from here.

Offline process of making NREGA job card

First of all, you have to go to your village head.

After this, you have to get the application form to apply under the NREGA job card.

Now you have to enter all the important information asked in this application form like your name, mobile number, email id, etc.

Now you have to attach all the important documents.

After this, you have to submit this application form to the village head.

In this way, you will be able to apply offline to get the NREGA job card.

The mobile app download process

First of all, you have to open the google play store on your mobile phone.

After this, you have to enter NREGA Job Card Mobile App in the search box.

Now you have to search and click on the option.

After this, a list will open in front of you.

From this list, you have to click on the option of Job Card List-NREGA 2021-NREGA Job Card.

After that, you have to click on the Install option.

Thus NREGA Job Card mobile app will be downloaded to your device.

Job Card Status Check Process

First of all, you have to go to the official website of NREGA.

of NREGA. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link of the Job Card under the section of Reports.

Now the list of all the states will open in front of you.

You have to click on the link of your state.

After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to select the Financial Year, District, Block, and Panchayat.

After that, you have to click on the Proceed option.

Now a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to click on your job card number.

As soon as you click on the job card number, complete information about the job card will open in front of you.

In this way, you will be able to check your job card status.

Procedure to get work in Uttar Pradesh through MNREGA

All those workers of Uttar Pradesh who have NREGA job cards can get employment sitting at home. For this, the workers will have to contact or message the toll-free number. After which the name of the workers will be registered in the Lucknow office. So far, 233989 MGNREGA workers have been registered in 1128 gram panchayats of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The name of all the registered workers will be sent by the state government to the concerned office. After which employment will be provided to the workers.

The process to feed account number in NREGA job card

First of all, you have to go to the official website of NREGA.

of NREGA. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the option of Panchayat GP/PS/ZP.

After this, you will have to choose one of the Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti / Block Panchayat / Mandal, or District Panchayat.

After this, you have to click on the option of registration in front of the data entry.

Now you have to select your state.

After this, a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to log in by entering your login credentials.

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to click on the option according to your bank.

You have to enter your bank-related information.

Now you have to click on the Update option.

In this way, you will be able to feed the account number in the NREGA job card.

Job card account checking process

First of all, you have to visit the official website of NREGA.

of NREGA. Now the home page will open in front of you.

After this, you have to click on the option of Social Audit.

Now you have to click on the option of Download Format for Social Audit.

After that, you have to select your state.

Now you have to select the financial year, district, block, panchayat, and social audit period.

After this, you have to click on the option of Get Report.

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to click on the option of payment to the worker.

The related information will be on the computer screen now.

Procedure to get NREGA Job Card Number

First of all, you have to go to the official website of NREGA.

of NREGA. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the job card option under the section of reports.

After that, you have to select your state.

Now you have to select the financial year, district, block, and panchayat.

After that, you have to click on the Proceed option.

As soon as you click on this option, the list of all the beneficiaries of the area will open in front of you.

You have to search for your name from the list.

You have to click on the number given in front of your name.

As soon as you click on this number, complete information about your job card will open in front of you.

In this way, you will be able to get your NREGA Job Card Number.

NREGA Employment Card List 2022

Project Unnati login process

First of all, you have to visit the official website of MGNREGA.

of MGNREGA. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the option of Click Here for Project Unnati.

After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to select your state.

After this, the login form will open in front of you.

You have to enter your mobile number, password, and security code in this login form.

After that, you have to click on the login option.

Thus you will be able to log in to Project Unnati.

State Wise MGNREGA User Report Viewing Process

First of all, you have to go to the official website of MNREGA.

of MNREGA. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the option of State Wise Janmanrega User Report.

After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you can see the State Wise Janmanrega User Report.

The process to view State Data Entry Report

First of all, you have to visit the official website of MGNREGA.

of MGNREGA. Now the home page will open in front of you.

After this, you have to click on the option of State Data Entry Report.

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you have to select your state.

After that, you have to enter the following information. State Year Roll User ID Password Security code

Now you have to click on the login option.

After this, you have to click on the option of View State Data Entry Report.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

data entry login process

First of all, you have to go to the official website of MNREGA.

of MNREGA. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the option of Data Entry.

After that, you have to select your state.

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you have to enter the following information. financial year user-id Password Security code

After that, you have to click on submit option.

In this way, you will be able to log in to data entry.

data entry user-id recovery process

First of all, you have to visit the official website of MGNREGA.

of MGNREGA. Now the home page will open in front of you.

After this, you have to click on the option of Data Entry.

Now you have to select your state.

After that, a new page will open in front of you.

You have to click on the option of Forget User ID on this page.

Now you have to enter the following information. state mobile number Email ID OTP

After that, you have to click on the Proceed option.

Now your user-id will be sent to your email id and registered mobile number.

data entry password recovery process

First of all, you have to go to the official website of MNREGA.

of MNREGA. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the option of Data Entry.

After that, you have to select your state.

Now you have to click on the option of Forgot Password.

After this, a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to enter your state, user-id, mobile number, email id, security code, and OTP.

Now you have to click on the Proceed option.

After this, a link to reset the password will be sent to your registered mobile number and email id.

You can reset your password by clicking on this link.

EFMS Report Viewing Process

First of all, you have to go to the official website of MNREGA.

of MNREGA. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the option of EFMS Report.

Now a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you can check the EFM report.

How to Apply for NREGA Job Card – NREGA Card Registration

Interested beneficiaries of the country who want to apply for making their MNREGA job card, then follow the steps given below.

Firstly the applicant has to go to the official website of MNREGA. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page, you will see the section of Gram Panchayat, you will have to click on the option of Data Entry from this section.

After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you. On this page, you have to select your state. After selecting the state a new page will open.

After this, the login form will open in front of you. In this form, you have to choose Financial Year, District, Block, Panchayat, User ID, Password, Captcha Code, etc.

After that, you have to click on the login button.

After login, the next page will open in front of you. On this page, you have to click on the option of Registration & Job Card.

After clicking, you have to click on the option of BPL Data. After clicking on the option a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you will have to fill in all the information asked like a village, name of the head of the family, house number, category, date of registration, applicant’s name, link, age, etc.

After filling in all the information you have to click on the Save button. After saving, a new page will open in front of you. On this page, you will get your registration number and then you have to upload your photo.

The process to view Geo MNREGA

First of all, you have to click on the link given here.

Now a new page will open in front of you.

You have to select the following category on this page. Stage financial year state District block jury Category sub-category

As soon as you select these categories, the relevant information will be displayed on your computer screen.

The process to generate FTO

First of all, you have to go to the official website of NREGA.

of NREGA. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link Status of FTO Entry.

After this, the list of all the states will open in front of you.

You have to click on the link given under your state from this list.

After this, a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to enter the asked information such as User ID, Password, and Security Code.

Now you have to click on the login button.

After that, you have to click on the link to Generate FTO.

As soon as you click on this link FTO will be generated.

The process to view FTO/Bank Response Pending for Processing Report

First of all, you have to visit the official website of MGNREGA.

of MGNREGA. Now the home page will open in front of you.

After this, you have to click on the option of FTO / Bank Response Pending for Processing.

After that, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to enter the relevant information.

The FTO/Bank Response Pending for Processing report will be displayed on your computer screen.

FTO Tracking Process

First of all, you have to go to the official website of MNREGA.

of MNREGA. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the Track FTO link.

Now a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you can search by filling FTO name reference number or transaction number.

Thus the FTO status will be on your screen.

The process to view payment performance dashboard

First of all, you have to go to the official website of NREGA.

Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link for the Payment Performance Dashboard.

Now a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter your mobile number, password, and captcha code.

After that, you have to click on the login button.

As soon as you click on the login button, the Payment Performance Dashboard will be displayed on your computer screen.

After this, by clicking on the save photo, you will save it. After this, the card can be downloaded online and taken.

How to check NREGA payment details online

NREGA job card list payment details can be checked online in three steps. Which is something like this.

Copying Wage List Number from Job Card Details

First of all, you have to go to the official website of NREGA.

of NREGA. Now the home page will open in front of you.

After this, you have to click on the option of Job Card in the section of Transparency and Accountability.

After that, you have to select your state.

Now a new page will open in front of you.

financial year District block jury



Now you have to click on the Proceed option.

Now a list of job card numbers will open on your screen.

You have to click on your job card number.

Now a new page will open in front of you.

On space, you have to click on the muster roll number.

After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to click on the same muster roll number again.

Now a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you can see your Wage List Number.

You must copy this number.

Now you have to visit the official website again.

After that, you have to click on the option of Report for MIS.

Now you have to enter the captcha code.

After this, you have to click on the option of Verify Code.

. After that, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to select the financial year and state.

After that, a new page will open in front of you.

Now you have to click on the option of E – Muster Roll and Vegelist Report under the section of Muster Roll & Vegelist.

Now you have to select your district.

After this, you have to select your block.

Now you have to click on the generated veg list number on column no 12.

Now a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to paste the Wage List Number.

Now you can copy the Wage List Date from here.

FTO Details

You have to visit the official website of NREGA once again.

of NREGA once again. Now you have to click on the option of Report for MIS.

After this, you have to enter the captcha code and click on the option of Verify Code.

Now you have to select the financial year and state.

Now you have to go to the section of e-FMS Reports.

After this, you have to click on the option of FTO Status Report.

Now you have to select your district and block.

After this, you have to click on your FTO number in column number 6.

After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to select the Signatory date.

Now you have to click on the option after the generator date for your wage.

Now you have to post your job card number.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

The process to download NREGA Job Card Mobile App

First of all, you have to open Google Play Store on your mobile phone.

Now you have to enter NREGA Services Mobile App in the search box and click on the search button.

NREGA mobile app will open in front of you.

You have to click on the install button.

NREGA mobile app will be downloaded on your phone.

Procedure for filing of Grievance

First of all, you have to go to the official website of NREGA.

of NREGA. Now it will open in front of you at home.

On the home page, you have to click on the link for Laws Grievances in the Public Grievances section.

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you have to select your state.

After this, a new page will open in front of you. In which all the important information asked like your district name, block name, village name, complaint information, etc. will have to be filled.

After filling in all the information, you have to click on the option of saving.

Now you will be given a reference number from which you can check the status of your complaint.

The process to see the feedback of Janmanrega app

First of all, you have to visit the official website of MGNREGA.

of MGNREGA. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the option of Feedback on the JanmaNREGA App.

After this, a new page will open in front of you.

You can see the feedback of the Off JanamNREGA App on this page.

The process to check complaint details

First of all, you have to go to the official website of NREGA.

of NREGA. Now it will open in front of you at home.

On the home page, you have to click on the check raiders all of grievances option in the section of Giri Vyas.

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to fill your complaint ID and click on proceed option.

Your complaint details will be displayed on your computer screen.

Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) Payment Process

The payment under NREGA Job Card will be done in the bank account of the cardholder. This payment will be done in the same bank account which is mentioned in the job card. If the person working under MNREGA does not have a bank account, then he must open his bank account. Sometimes payment is made in cash as well. Cash payment will be done only in case it is not possible to make payment through a bank or post office.

Through this article, we have provided you with all the important information related to NREGA Job Card List. If you are still facing any kind of problem then you can solve your problem by contact on helpline number or by email. The helpline number is 1800111555.