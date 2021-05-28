NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 for 100 Multi Purpose Worker Posts, Download HFW Notification @tripuranrhm.gov.in





NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021: Well being & FW Division, Govt. Of Tripura has invited functions for recruitment to the submit of Multi-Purpose Worker Feminine or ANM of Indian Nationals for engagement on a contractual foundation. candidates can apply to the posts by the prescribed format on or earlier than 2 June 2021.

A complete of 100 Vacancies can be recruited by this recruitment course of out of which 50 posts are for ANM feminine and 50 are for Multi Purpose Worker (Male). It is a enormous alternative for the candidates holding 12th move qualification together with related expertise. Candidates can undergo this text to know the eligibility, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

Necessary Dates:

Final date for submission of utility: 2 June 2021

NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Multi Purpose Worker (Male)- 50 Posts

Multi Purpose Worker (Feminine)/ANM- 50 Posts

NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification: The candidates have to be 10+2 handed from a acknowledged Board or its equal. Candidates who’ve educated as ANM/Multi Purpose Worker are eligible to use. The candidates should have registered in Tripura Nursing Council or Tripura State Diploma in Nursing Examination.

NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 Wage – Rs. 16,000/-

Download NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

How you can apply for NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021

candidates can submit their functions by the offline mode by submitting the functions to the Director, Directorate of Household Welfare & Preventive Medication, Govt. Of Tripura, Pandit Nehru Complicated, Gurkhabasti, PO-Kunjaban, Agartala, West Tripura, Pin – 799006 newest by 2 June 2021. The candidates can discuss with the official notification for reference. The applying varieties could be downloaded by tripuranrhm.gov.in.

