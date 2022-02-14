World

NSBA chief had advance notice of DOJ’s controversial school board memo: email

First in Fox: The head of the National School Boards Association (NSBA) had an advance notice of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s controversial memo about protecting school boards, a top NSBA official hid in an email reviewed by Gadget Clock Digital.

“I understand the chip [Slaven] AG knew about the guidelines before they were published Lots to communicate with BOD [Board of Directors]”NSBA South Regional Director Pam Doyle, who sits on the NSBA board of directors, wrote in an October 5 email to Beverly Sloan.

Slaven was then the CEO of NSBA. Doyle’s email came a day after Garland’s memo.

Attorney General Merrick Garland

The email was received by Parents Defending Education, a parent support group, at the request of a public record and shared with Gadget Clock Digital.

“The American people deserve immediate truth about this issue. It is alarming that the judiciary and the Department of Education continue to stonewall this scandal, ignoring appeals not only from their representation but also from elected officials to whom they report. It is not surprising.” Confidence in the government is at a historic low, “PDE President Nicole Neely told Gadget Clock Digital.

Senate Republicans Investigate Education Department, DOJ, Mala Memo on NSBA Letter

The National School Boards Association (NSBA) is launching an independent, comprehensive review of the situation surrounding the September 2021 letter to the Biden administration. We’ve sent the wrong message and we apologize, “Dr. John Heim, NSBA’s new executive director and CEO, told Gadget Clock Digital on Monday.

READ Also  Burks Scores 21 As Knicks Rip Kings, End 3-Game Slide – Gadget Clock

The review will be conducted by Philip Kiko, an attorney and former chief administrative officer of the U.S. House of Representatives, under two different speakers, and the law firm Michael Best & Friedrich. We have taken this issue seriously and will continue to take appropriate action, “Heim added.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department in Washington on January 5, 2022.

The email is the latest indication of coordination between the Biden administration and the NSBA in the school board group’s letter, which compares parental protests to domestic terrorism and promises to dedicate more law enforcement resources to protect school boards in subsequent judicial memos.

Garland later testified in October that the NSBA letter was the basis of his memo. Although the NSBA apologized and later withdrew the letter after the response, Garland stood by his memo.

Gadget Clock Digital previously reported that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona wanted a letter from the NSBA, according to an email from a top NSBA official.

The Department of Education has previously denied that Cardona actually requested the letter, but has not yet been able to explain the difference between their denial and the content of the email.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona talks to middle school students.

Both the NSBA letter and Garland’s memo have received strong push from parent groups and Republican lawmakers.

State-level school board groups quickly sought to distance themselves from the NSBA, with dozens of them officially leaving the association.

READ Also  World Omicron Fight Hindered by Fragmented Response

A DOJ spokesman declined to comment on Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment, instead referring to the testimony of Garland’s senate where he said he was not aware of the conversation between the DOJ and the NSBA.

A White House official previously told Gadget Clock that the White House had not instructed Garland to write the memo, saying: “The DOJ has decided to go it alone.”

