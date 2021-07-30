NSE new investors crossed 50 lakhs in current financial year first four month

According to NSE, 36 per cent of the total investors are from northern states. 30 per cent are from western Indian states, 22 per cent from southern states and the remaining 12 per cent from eastern states.

New Delhi. Generally small investors, women and youth have stayed away from the stock market. But the corona virus crisis has completely changed this perception. This is because investors are making huge profits from the IPOs of companies during the pandemic. In the latest statement issued by the country’s leading stock exchange NSE on Thursday, it has been said that during the current financial year, more than 50 lakh new investors have been registered in less than four months.

Read More :

Central government is giving 50% discount to farmers on buying tractors, take advantage of this scheme

Salary class people save tax like this, here are 5 ways

There are many benefits of salary account in SBI, you can also avail these facilities including insurance of 30 lakhs

NSE said in a statement that the registration of new investors has increased 2.5 times on a yearly basis in the first four months of 2021-22. There were 8.5 lakh new registrations during April-July 2019. In April-July 2020, this figure had reached 20 lakh. In the current financial year till July 25, it has exceeded 51.3 lakhs.

36% investment from North India

NSE has reported that 36 per cent of these investors are from northern states. 30 per cent are from western Indian states, 22 per cent from southern states and the remaining 12 per cent from eastern states. 53 per cent of the new investors are from outside the top five states. The total number of registered investors on NSE has crossed 4.5 crores.

This is the reason for the increase in the number of investors

The special thing is that due to the positive trend of the market, there has been a sharp increase in the number of investors in the domestic stock exchanges since last year. According to a report by State Bank of India, more than 14 million investors started investing in 2020-21 after the stock markets rose sharply. New investors are likely to move forward. The stock markets are consistently performing well. Investors are buoyed by the company’s strong results, initial public offering and policy measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India.

Read More: No need to go anywhere, earn lakhs like this sitting at home