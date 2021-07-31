NSO prevents many governments from using the spyware

Pegasus Scandal: Reports released by foreign media groups called the Pegasus Project have had a major impact, with NSO barring many government customers from using Pegasus.

New Delhi. The Pegasus issue is catching on not only in India but also abroad. While the governments of many countries including India are being put in the dock, on the other hand questions are also being raised on NSO, the Israeli cyber security company that made Pegasus.

NSO has banned many of its government customers around the world from using spyware due to a major controversy over the Pegasus scandal. According to US media, NSO is currently investigating the alleged misuse of spyware.

Names of government customers not disclosed

National Public Radio (NPR), quoting a source working at the Israeli company, reported that some customers are being investigated. The use of the software by some of these users has been temporarily stopped. However, NSO did not name the government agencies and countries that have been barred from using the software. The reasoning behind this is that Israel’s defense regulations prohibit the company from disclosing the names of customers.

Read More: Supreme Court to take cognizance of Pegasus espionage case under its supervision, request Mayawati

Israeli government is investigating

There is also a lot of pressure on the Israeli government due to the Pegasus case because it sells this technology to other countries. The Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement that the allegations against NSO were being investigated and the NSO’s office in Herzliya was also inspected.

It is worth noting that the Government of India had also raised questions in the Pegasus case. In a report released by some foreign media groups, it was said that many opposition leaders, social activists and human rights activists, including 40 journalists, have been spied in India. The opposition is constantly surrounding the government in Parliament regarding this matter and is demanding an answer from the government whether it bought Pegasus or not. The matter has already gone to the Supreme Court and the hearing will start from next week.

Read More: Congress leader said – what do dirty people want to see in women’s phones?

Let us tell you that this case of alleged espionage is big and in a similar case (Watergate scandal) the then US President Richard Nixon had to resign in 1974.