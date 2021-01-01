nta.ac.in: DUET 2021: Delhi University Entrance Examination from 26th September, Check Exam Form and Admission Card – dua 2021 Exam Date nta.ac.in, Exam Form and Admission Card Update Announced here

Highlights Delhi University entrance exam date announced.

NTA issues DUET 2021 schedule notice.

The entrance exam will start from September 26.

DUET 2021 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates for the Delhi University Entrance Examination 2021 (DUET 2021). DUET 2021 i.e. DUET 2021 (DU Admission 2021) for admission to Post Graduate (PG) M.Phil and PhD courses will be conducted in September and October. Notice of Delhi University Entrance Examination Schedule issued by NTA is available on the official website nta.ac.in.



The DUET 2021 exam will start on September 26 and end on October 01, 2021. The entrance test will be conducted in three different shifts – 8 am to 10 pm, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 5 pm to 7.00 pm in Computer Based Testing (CBT) mode. Click on the direct link below to check out the full schedule.

DUET 2021 When is the ticket?

Admission tickets for the Delhi University entrance exam will soon be published on the official website of the NTA. It is assumed that the Admission Card (DUET Admission Card 2021) can be uploaded 6 days before the exam i.e. till 20th September. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the websites of NTA and Delhi University for the latest updates.

Also read: UGC NET 2021 new exam date: UGC NET exam date changed, see NTA’s new notification here

Exam Sample (DUET 2021 Exam Sample)

The DUET entrance exam will have a total of 100 multiple choice questions, each question will be of 4 marks. The exam will be in English medium, which will take only 2 hours to complete. Note that one mark will be deducted as a negative mark in the exam.

Also read: SBI Jobs: Admission Card for SBI Clerk Pharmacist Recruitment, Direct Link Here

These 4 new courses related to this year in DU

This year, the number of DUET centers has increased from 24 last year to 33. Starting this year, the four courses offered by DUET include Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics and Masters of Physiotherapy (Masters of Physiotherapy).

Notice of DUET Entrance Exam

Official website