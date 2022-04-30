NTA CMAT Result 2022: Successful CMAT students will appear in GD and interview, check results from direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Common Management Admission Test (NTA CMAT Result 2022). Candidates appearing for the CMAT exam can check their results by visiting the official website cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to use their application number, date of birth and security PIN to check the results. The CMAT 2022 exam was held on April 9 in which about 60,000 candidates sat. The CMAT score card will contain the details of the candidate’s rank, divisional percentile, total CMAT percentile and total score.

How to check the result of NTA CMAT 2022

Step 1- Candidates first visit the official website of CMAT NTA- cmat.nta.ac.in.

Step 2- Now click on CMAT 2022: Download the Score Card tab

Step 3- Candidates will be redirected to the login page where they are required to enter their login credentials.

Step 4- Enter a security PIN and click the Submit tab.

Step 5- The computer screen will display the CMAT 2022 scorecard.

Step 6- Download CMAT 2022 Scorecard and print it for future use.

Following the announcement of CMAT results 2022, the concerned institutions will soon announce their cut-off marks. All candidates will have to apply separately for different organizations. Candidates who qualify for the CMAT exam will have to attend the group discussion and personal interview process. Final results will be announced after the group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PI) process. Below is a direct link to check CMAT results.

Check out the NTA CMAT results 2022 here